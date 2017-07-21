JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon was spot on, saying American should “get our act together,” citing ongoing arguments within our government that are keeping us from moving forward [Business, July 15].

Last year at this time, I found the back-and-forth banter between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton overwhelming; however, I resigned myself to the fact that, come November, it would end.

It has been nearly nine months since the election, six months since President Donald Trump was sworn in as our 45th president, and not a day goes by when we don’t hear about another “scandal,” protest or “Impeach Trump” rally somewhere in the United States. As I attempt to unwind from the day, it is frustrating that late-night TV hosts just keep it going.

As a registered Democrat, I find the behavior of much of our population and government officials appalling. We are the United States of America, and should all want what is best for our country: peace, harmony and prosperity.

Trump won the election. Let’s not distract our commander in chief from working on our behalf to keep our nation safe, secure and on top.

Catherine Kropf Harris, Levittown

n

advertisement | advertise on newsday

A July 19 letter writer asked why Donald Trump backers aren’t appalled at his behavior.

I am a Trump backer and I would like to tell you who I am appalled at: all of these people who were so sad that Hillary Clinton did not win the election and have stated that Trump is not a legitimate president, and the news media that will not stop making headlines over ridiculous unproved accusations.

Give the man a chance. Put up a better candidate in the next election and stop crying over 2016.

Bob Southard,South Setauket