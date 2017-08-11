Skeptical of special counsel’s legitimacy

I’ve been watching the events of the federal investigation into Russia’s involvement in the 2016 election and scratching my head [“Mueller picks grand jury in Russia probe,” News, Aug. 4].

The federal law on special counsels says he or she can be appointed when the attorney general or acting attorney general “determines that criminal investigation of a person or matter is warranted.”

Inherent there is the suspicion that a crime has been committed, but no crime has yet been found. There is only myriad venomous loathing at President Donald Trump by an out-of-control left, which has lost its collective senses. If a crime were apparent — as in the case of the Watergate burglary — I would be one of those cheering on the special counsel. Unfortunately, all that special counsel Robert Mueller has is a large fishing pole and a fervent desire to catch the big one.

I believe the special counsel was prematurely appointed — and Trump has the constitutional authority to fire him.

Bill Plackenmeyer, Deer Park

Editor’s note: The writer is a retired NYPD detective division commander in Brooklyn and worked alongside the district attorney and U.S. Department of Justice.

Leaks about Trump help tell full story

After reading “Cracking down on leakers” [News, Aug. 5], I have a wonderful suggestion for Attorney General Jeff Sessions to help him accomplish his goal: Tell President Donald Trump to stop lying.

The article reported on phone calls the president had with the Mexican president and the Australian prime minister in January. These leaks would not even be newsworthy if the president had not misled the American people about the content of the conversations.

As long as leaks are a major source to help Americans get the true story, they will continue.

Tom Gilroy, Melville

My old man used to have a saying: When it seems like the whole world is wrong and you’re right, think again.

Apparently, a letter writer wants to hand President Donald Trump an award for standing up to criticism and calls his rise to power a “historic event” [“Trump is standing up to the firestorm,” Aug. 4].

My guess is that the rest of the world sees it as an event, all right. However, the right adjective might be hysterical.

I have to wonder what the writer’s credentials are for assessing the media and Democrats as “crazed” and “unhinged.” I’d also like to inquire as to whether the folks at Fox News are excluded from that diagnosis. And I’d like to hear the writer list Trump’s accomplishments to this point.

Steve Silverman, Massapequa

The original sin of our original suburb

I’m responding to the letter from the president of the Levittown Historical Society & Museum that praised Levittown’s incarnation as the quintessential suburban entity [“Behold the triumphs Levittown represents,” Just Sayin’, July 22].

I take exception. An entire generation of black and brown American citizens was precluded from purchasing homes in Levittown, including veterans returning from World War II. As a result of this travesty, these people were unable to establish equity and were forced to live in the inner city.

Kenneth John, Bay Shore

It’s inexcusable that Nassau lacks pacts

Ineptness should be the motto or slogan for both the Nassau County government hierarchy and the Nassau Interim Financial Authority [“Nassau’s inept paper chase,” Editorial, Aug. 7]. The idea that the county is trying to locate full copies of its labor contracts is inexcusable and unacceptable.

NIFA should have demanded this documentation long before any current union contracts were accepted or approved. Was NIFA asleep at the wheel or did it miss the boat?

Dave Beldner, East Rockaway

Build housing for LI’s young adults

I agree with the reader who objects to more senior housing developments [“Mount Sinai doesn’t need pricey condos,” Just Sayin’, Aug. 5].

This is the last thing Long Island needs. There are plenty here already. It’s time to build developments for younger people and create affordable condos — not with prices as high as $600,000. It’s about time we do something to keep our young people here, or they will all be forced to leave New York.

Bob Horsham, Floral Park