Focus on fixing Penn Station, subways

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo claims the Metropolitan Transportation Authority needs to spend $2 billion to lay a third track on the Long Island Rail Road between Floral Park and Hicksville because it’s one of the worst bottlenecks in the system [“MTA buys time on 3rd-track plan,” News, July 1].

The commuter’s nightmare lies not between Floral Park and Hicksville. It is at Penn Station and the city subway system. What good are extra rush-hour trains on the LIRR’s Main Line if you end up trapped in the Penn Station tunnel? What benefit is the third track if the subway system is so crowded you can’t get on?

I recognize that fixing the tracks and the cable and signal system at Penn Station and on the subways is expensive, and not very glamorous, but that is where the commuter’s worst gridlock occurs.

Leo Stimmler, Hempstead

It would be easier to manage the “summer of hell” if Mayor Bill de Blasio would direct Manhattan businesses to stagger arrival and departure times [“Good so far, but ‘a long way to go,’ ” News, July 12]. He could hold a summit of businesses and negotiate suitable schedules.

Curtis Field, Melville

After cop killing, examine the prisons

What a shame for a mom and good cop, Miosotis Familia, to pay with her life, if she died for the reasons articulated by her killer in a video [“Gunman hostile to cops,” News, July 6].

Alexander Bonds complained on Facebook that when he was in prison, a police officer went unpunished for a rape, jailers framed inmates for murder, they pitted prisoners against one another, and guards brutalized with impunity.

If New York State prisons were better managed, perhaps Familia’s children would still have a mom, and perhaps Bonds would have had a chance at life. Did Bonds have a point when he said it’s time for people to wake up?

Ken Gillespie, Freeport

Iftar was a positive event in Hempstead

I applaud Newsday’s June 23 news story “Time of hope for Muslims,” about the Town of Hempstead conducting its first iftar on June 6.

Led by Supervisor Anthony J. Santino and Clerk Nasrin G. Ahmad, this dinner was a spectacular event in which Muslims who served their country, state, county, town, community or humanity were honored.

The town honored Muslims who served our community during superstorm Sandy and Hurricane Katrina, as well after a tsunami in Indonesia and earthquake in Haiti.

The town deserves great commendation for hosting the iftar, marking the breaking of a daylong fast during Ramadan. This comes at a time in which President Donald Trump has ceased a nearly 20-year tradition of hosting iftars at the White House. A fellow Republican, George W. Bush, held iftar dinners after the Sept. 11 attacks to show that our country was combatting terrorism, not Islam itself. Historians say President Thomas Jefferson hosted Sidi Soliman Mellimelli, Tunisia’s envoy to the United States, at an iftar in 1805.

Irfan A. Alladin, Syosset

Editor’s note: The writer was an honoree at the dinner.

CDC should consider IV treatment for Lyme

Thank you for publishing “The peril of chronic Lyme disease” [Opinion, July 5]. Without initial treatment, as well as longer term intravenous antibiotics, I don’t know what would have happened to me.

So many others have suffered devastating effects of Lyme disease. As bad as the physical symptoms were for me, the cognitive effects were the worst. As just one example, I no longer knew on which side of an envelope, left or right, to place a stamp. I had to leave my professional job and was finally diagnosed a year later, at a point when I thought my life was over. After about six months of treatment, I was able to return to my profession as a productive member of society. I was lucky to have dedicated physicians to treat me.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention should have considered success stories such as mine in its report. If it had then found the treatment unjustifiable, the agency’s report would have been balanced. Instead, it slammed IV therapy with negative examples. This will likely result in thousands of people left suffering rather than getting their lives back.

Jill Auerbach, Poughkeepsie

Editor’s note: The writer is chairwoman of the Hudson Valley Lyme Disease Association.