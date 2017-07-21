Trump should keep health care promises

President Donald Trump keeps pushing the Senate to pass the abomination that is the Republican Better Care Act [“Trump lobbies over lunch,” News, July 20].

I wish he would push for a bill that fulfills his promises on health care. To refresh his memory, he promised that everyone would be covered, not that more than 20 million would be left without health insurance; that the plan would be better and cheaper, not that seniors would pay far more; and that Medicare and Medicaid would not be touched, not that both would be cut, especially Medicaid.

An amendment pushed by Sen. Ted Cruz would make a bad plan even worse. It would allow insurers to sell plans that cover almost nothing, but are cheap. This would segment the market with healthy people buying bare-bones plans, and sicker people buying more expensive plans, essentially segmenting the risk pool.

The president should press Congress to deliver the plan he campaigned on. In the end, the plan you need is Medicare for all.

Joe Squerciati, Hicksville

I am alarmed by President Donald Trump’s flagrant violations of democratic norms. Between his financial conflicts of interest, his firing of FBI Director James Comey, his inclusion of family members in high-level positions, his hampering of media briefings, the communications of his aides with Russian figures, and his vulgar use of Twitter, this president is behaving in a manner not befitting of the highest office in the land.

Even more concerning is the inaction of congressional Republicans in the face of these breaches of the American trust. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, House Speaker Paul Ryan and the entire Republican Party, in their silence, are complicit. They have chosen to further their agenda, which includes the destruction of environmental and consumer protections. They support unaffordable insurance for people with pre-existing conditions and lifetime caps on coverage to fund tax cuts for the wealthiest Americans, while destroying Medicaid, which serves our poorest citizens.

Our Constitution was built to be tested. Unfortunately, in this trying moment, congressional Republicans are falling short in their duty to be a check on the abuse of power in the executive branch.

Shoshana Hershkowitz, South Setauket

Don’t clear land for solar panels

I love to see the country going green, but not at the expense of clear-cutting vegetation for solar panels [“Save land and harness the sun,” Editorial, July 18]. Edison Avenue and Straight Path in West Babylon is one such location laid waste. Beautiful, lush green land is gone and so is habitat for diminishing wildlife on Long Island.

Trees and vegetation are important parts of the ecology. Everybody screams about global warming and carbon dioxide being the culprits. Plants convert carbon dioxide into oxygen. So what sense is it to take away vegetation that is doing good for the planet to make room for solar panels?

Rooftops are bare and begging to be used for productive purposes. We must all stand up and prevent the further destruction of our precious land. Our elected town leaders should be held accountable for allowing this to happen.

Harold Meinster, Dix Hills

Editor’s note: The writer teaches science at Glen Cove High School.

Don’t end annual Elmont police event

The president of the New York chapter of the National Organization for Women is right to be angry about Legis. Carrié Solages, but she shouldn’t take it out on the Nassau County Police Department or its Fifth Precinct in Elmont [“NOW puts heat on Solages,” News, July 17].

The police did their job when they arrested Solages in June and held him on charges of assault and endangering the welfare of a child. As a husband and father, I am outraged about the alleged actions by this legislator toward his girlfriend, their son, and her daughter.

But Solages is the problem, not our police. The National Night Out event at the Fifth Precinct, sponsored by Solages and scheduled this year for Aug. 1, has been a great opportunity for adults and children to meet our police officers.

The best solution for this women’s group is to put its money and power toward ensuring that a legislator who acts like this is voted out of office.

Patrick Nicolosi, Elmont

Editor’s note: The writer is president of the Elmont East End Civic Association.