As president of the board of directors of AHRC Nassau, I read with great interest the article “Group-home concerns” [News, July 19]. The issues raised in the article by village officials and residents — about traffic and maintenance of the property — are nothing new to our agency, which plans to open this group home for six.

Although I understand these concerns, they are and should be of no concern. We are not an agency that deals with criminals, drug addicts or sex offenders. We support individuals who are developmentally different. We are good neighbors whose goal is to become part of the community as any other resident might.

Time and again, these type of concerns come up when we purchase a house, and inevitably within a short period the residents get to know the people living there and realize they couldn’t ask for better neighbors.

Paul Giordano, Westbury

I’m having a good laugh as I read that Kris Kobach, vice chair of President Donald Trump’s commission to investigate voter fraud, claims that America will never know whether Hillary Clinton really won the popular vote [“Trump hits NYS for its denial of data to panel,” News, July 20]. Yes, Mr. Kobach, there were roughly 3 million more votes for Clinton, with not one shred of evidence to contradict the count.

Kobach can’t seem to get that Trump lost the popular vote. I’ve worked as an election inspector for 10 years, and I personally have not had reason to suspect one person of voting fraudulently.

Trump keeps claiming people have come to him with evidence of fraud. Well, where is it? Maybe he left it with his tax returns.

Gene Reynolds, Ridge

As a youth, I earned the rank of Eagle Scout [“Trump lauds LI builder Levitt,” News, July 25]. President Donald Trump’s recent address to a gathering of Boy Scouts at the National Jamboree in West Virginia was appalling.

I imagine that the crowd of mostly school-aged scouts gathered to hear the president was thrilled. The president stepped over a number of lines of decency.

He highlighted loyalty in his remarks, yet he expressed disloyalty to his predecessor, encouraging young impressionable boys to disparage a former president of the United States with boos. That is the height of disloyalty to the office of the presidency.

Trump’s inappropriate remarks come at a time when he is under investigation for what may turn out to be the ultimate act of disloyalty to our country, the democratic process and the American people. He is a shameful role model for our youth.

Victor Caliman, South Huntington

This spring, the State Legislature voted to allow ride-sharing services such as Uber and Lyft to operate statewide beginning June 29 [“Uber to begin service at Nassau Coliseum,” News, July 18]. However, the new law allows for counties and cities with populations of at least 100,000 to opt out.

Now, Suffolk County Legis. Leslie Kennedy has sponsored a bill to prohibit legal ride-sharing in Suffolk that, if approved, would leave hopeful residents and businesses in a dust cloud of confusion and dissatisfaction.

The local economic benefits of ride-sharing appear profound.

According to the Suffolk County executive’s office, legal ride-sharing will help produce $120 million in additional spending by passengers in our local economy, $57 million in earnings in wages and tips, and $34 million in estimated value of time saved each year.

Ride-sharing also makes our roads safer.

A Temple University study showed that cities with a ride-sharing service had vehicular homicide rates drop between 3.6 percent and 5.6 percent, likely due to a decrease in drunken driving.

County legislators should listen to the 85 percent of Long Islanders who support ride-sharing and stop attempting to thwart its progress.

Anthony Powell, Brookhaven

Editor’s note: The writer is the president of Brookhaven Next, a nonprofit promoting better government.