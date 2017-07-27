State interference with solar farm

Assemb. Steve Englebright’s claim that I am one of “thousands of individuals who own property in the Pine Barrens” is erroneous [“Developer pushes for veto on Pine Barrens bill,” News, July 12].

The industrial-zoned land I’ve owned in Mastic for 30 years — which is slated to become the Middle Island Solar Farm — has never been in the Pine Barrens conservation area. In fact, the Central Pine Barrens Joint Planning and Policy Commission, when consulted on the solar farm application, reported to the Town of Brookhaven that it did not wish to be included in the review process due to the fact that the property is outside of its official jurisdiction.

Our project was fully approved in April and proven through an exhaustive review process to have no impact on any water source. It’s a full mile from the Pine Barrens, and this legislation is a massive overreach that will scuttle an environmentally important solar farm and take private land under the false cover of conservation.

Who will invest in solar and wind in New York if the state can attempt to take down a fully approved project?

Gerald Rosengarten, Southampton

What Trump could do to combat gangs

President Donald Trump is scheduled to appear in Suffolk County tomorrow to discuss MS-13 and efforts to curtail violence in towns on Long Island, where immigrant families make up much of the fabric of the community [“Trump to speak near LI gang slay sites,” News, July 26].

While we all agree that gang violence has no place in our communities, the president’s anti-immigrant comments already have created a climate of fear on Long Island, precluding families from accessing services and preventing those who do important work helping children from reaching those most in need. We know that many of our neighbors on Long Island are going without food, health care and benefits, for fear of scrutiny and deportation.

To truly eradicate gang violence in all of its forms, resources, not rhetoric, are needed.

The president is well-positioned to help. He could add law enforcement resources, bring funding for after-school and summer vacation programs, and invest in quality, targeted gang prevention and intervention. The president could create regulations to protect children in the custody of the Department of Homeland Security, ensuring humane care to the youngest. He could invest in mental health organizations to provide for children who have been victims and witnesses of extraordinary violence.

Instead, we learned just days ago of expanded raids and crackdowns that will, undoubtedly, rip families apart, based on suspected gang affiliation, a departure from past policy where children could be deported based only on convictions.

Rebecca Sanin, Melville

Editor’s note: The writer is the president and chief executive of the Health and Welfare Council of Long Island, a nonprofit advocate for vulnerable populations.

Needed: new tack on health care

After nearly eight years of telling the American people that they would repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act with something better and more sustainable, and after numerous failed attempts this year to do so, one thing becomes crystal clear: Republicans haven’t a clue how to fix health care [“Senate revives health debate,” News, July 26].

That’s not to say that Democrats have any better ideas. Stale ideas, political gamesmanship and disgusting self-interest seem to be the rule of the day in our government. Perhaps it’s time for a new approach with a new centrist national party dedicated only to the public good. Maybe then we could begin the process of listening to each other to develop consensus.

Michael Brofman, New Hyde Park

I just read a letter about single-payer system for health care [“Medicare works, why not replicate it?” Letters, July 25]. That sounds great, but what is the cost and who will pay for it?

We must remember that Medicare is said to be going broke by 2030. Let’s take a look at Europe, see how they do it, and observe the cost and ramifications. Then put it out for all to see, and let the chips fall where they may.

George Euler, Brookhaven