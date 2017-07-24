No competitive council race after all

I wish I could share the glee of Newsday’s editorial regarding the Babylon Town Board race [“Good for taxpayers: a competitive election,” July 17]. However, the “race” has fallen through.

It’s true that the board seat in question was vacated by Independence Party member Lindsay Henry and that Suffolk Democratic chairman and town Supervisor Rich Schaffer initially said he was backing Independence Party candidate Anthony Manetta and no Democrat would run for the board, but then Democrat Liuba Grechen Shirley declared her candidacy.

Although Democrat Claire McKeon then declared a desire to run, she is not a real candidate. By last week, she had not submitted the required petitions. I believe she was merely a cover for Schaffer so he could claim he was supporting a Democrat for this seat and stop the candidacy of Grechen Shirley, who dropped out. McKeon is a long-time Town of Babylon employee.

Despite Newsday’s excitement at the prospect of a competitive race, this race represents business as usual. Schaffer is still making his back-room deals, and once again, the voters are ignored.

Sandra Levine,Babylon

Editor’s note: The writer is a member of New York 2nd District Democrats, a local political organization.

Watch another city lure the Islanders

The latest proposal to keep the Islanders here is a plan to develop Belmont Park [“A long way from bringing Isles home,” Opinion, July 16].

The Islanders did have a home in the Nassau Coliseum. Charles Wang, then the team’s majority owner, offered the Lighthouse Project to update the Coliseum. That proposal was turned down by the Town of Hempstead, then led by Supervisor Kate Murray.

Now the NHL says the new and improved Nassau Coliseum, with its $40 parking fee, is second rate and not up to NHL standards.

This is a first-rate mess. Don’t be surprised if the Islanders find a new home in another city that is willing to do what is necessary to keep a professional team.

Steven Bernstein,Wantagh

Install a no-left-turn signal in Cutchogue

The limousine crash on County Road 48 in Cutchogue in 2015 that ended four young lives still hasn’t resulted in enough meaningful changes at that location [“No jail in crash,” News, April 27].

A no U-turn sign or a left-turn traffic signal might prevent such a tragedy again, but WNBC-TV reports that Suffolk County public works Commissioner Gil Anderson says traffic regulations and low traffic counts do not warrant more than the new stoplight. I agree with Suffolk District Attorney Thomas Spota and other officials that more should be done.

So many innocuous activities are regulated on Long Island and we accept them — don’t disturb the piping plovers at the beach, don’t swim in certain areas, heed the red-light cameras, and more. But when it comes to safety of human life, such as the installation of another sign or light where people died, the answer is that it’s not justified? Really? Tell that to the parents of those dead kids.

Rick Hannsgen,Cutchogue

Trump Jr. wasn’t taught right vs. wrong

After it was revealed that Donald Trump Jr., Jared Kusner and Paul Manafort met with a Russian lawyer who in the email was referred to as representing the Kremlin, the president tweeted, “Most politicians would have gone to a meeting like the one Don jr [sic] attended in order to get info on an opponent. That’s politics!” [“Trump: Jr.’s meeting is ‘politics,’ ” News, July 18]

Years ago, my accountant and I were talking about lessons our fathers taught us and what we teach others. My accountant said he told his son, “Someday someone is going to ask you to do the wrong thing. Don’t do it.”

I then and now think of what my father, a Korean War Veteran, Purple Heart and Bronze Star recipient, taught me love of country, service to others, and right vs. wrong, among other lessons. I ask Newsday readers, would you accept “Everybody does it” from your children or spouse? Do we want our police to accept that answer? Do we want our religious institutions, public organizations and corporations to accept that answer?

It is never an acceptable rationale. What lessons did Donald Trump teach his children? Donald Trump Jr. does not have a moral compass. He leaped at this shady opportunity without it signaling any kind of radar of “Don’t do this.” The Trumps have played America as they continue to spin and spread fake news about themselves. What else have they done?

Mary Kiernan-Tighe,Greenlawn