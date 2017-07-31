Sportscaster left enduring legacy

I was saddened to read about the passing of sportscaster Bob Wolff [“Bob Wolff dies,” News, July 17]. Newsday’s story captured the essence of one of the best sportscasters in our history. Wolff called games as he saw them, with no extraneous drivel or gimmicks.

As great an announcer as Wolff was, he was also one of the finest people I ever met. In the 1970s, when Wolff was broadcasting New York Knicks games, I had the good fortune to have seats way up in Madison Square Garden, directly under the broadcast booth. He gave me a hug at every game before he went up to the booth and introduced me to many players who would come up to be interviewed before the game or at halftime.

On several occasions, he would send me a note after something I did or said — good or bad. What a gentleman; he will be missed by many.

Richard Kessel, Merrick

Editor’s note: The writer is the former head of the Long Island Power Authority.

Learning Narcan use at school age

I’m a Longwood Junior High School student, and I recently attended a heroin overdose workshop at a Ridge Civic Association meeting. We learned how to recognize an overdose and the necessary steps to use a Narcan overdose kit [“Opioid antidote in LI schools,” News, July 5].

These kits were offered free to anyone in the community who desired one. This is a terrific program, and it should be offered to anyone who would like to learn.

Nathan Strunk, Ridge

Objections to Trump weekends a reach

I continue to be amazed at the hysteria liberal activists like Susan Lerner, executive director of Common Cause/NY, direct toward President Donald Trump. Her recent op-ed, “Stop self-dealing by our politicians” [July 19], equates the public corruption case of former Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver with Trump’s weekend visits to his properties or diplomats spending money at a Trump-associated hotel. She says Trump is using the power of his office to line his pockets.

These entities did well before Trump’s presidency and will continue to do well after. Is he supposed to give up his assets and impoverish his family so he can hold a job for which he’s taking no salary?

Michael Tartaglia, Franklin Square

Tragic reminder of life vest importance

My heart goes out to the family of Michael J. Butler III, 61, a longtime school administrator from Patchogue who drowned while paddleboarding on Lake George [“Coroner: Schools official drowned,” News, July 24]. The report said he was not wearing a life vest.

My 25-year-old son is an avid sportsman, and in the folly of youth has said to me that “they” laugh at you when you wear a life jacket. Maybe this tragedy will raise awareness and save lives.

Scott K. Miller, Shoreham

For and against Waters’ opinions

With regard to the efforts by Jewish leaders and the Nassau County Legislature to ban a concert by Roger Waters because he has been critical of Israel, it seems we are having imposed on us an unprecedented level of censorship and a curtailment of free speech [“Nassau officials troubled by Waters,” News, July 21].

Let the concert go on!

Harry Katz, Southold

This letter is hard to write because I’m no fan of the music of Roger Waters, the former Pink Floyd bassist, or his misguided opinions on Israel’s dealings with Palestinians.

That said, the attempt by local Jewish leaders to disrupt or cancel his concerts at the Nassau Coliseum is equally misguided and an affront to his right to support a cause he, however ignorantly, believes in.

The man is a rock-and-roll icon. Leave him and his concert and, by extension, his fans alone.

David Shaw, Valley Stream

The movement to boycott Israeli goods produced in the occupied territories is intended to support Palestinian rights, not to promote economic terrorism against Israel.

The Israeli government’s recognition of the oppression of Palestinians would be a step that could lead to changes that improve the lives of both Palestinians and Israelis.

The continuation of current practices that erode Palestinian rights only aggravates an already tense situation.

Joseph Sieczka, Mattituck