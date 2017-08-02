I heard President Donald Trump tell our brave police officers that while they are arresting a suspected killer, not to worry about bumping the suspect’s head on the way into the police vehicle.

In no way did I hear him say to use unethical force on all criminals the police have in custody, which is what columnist Mark Chiusano wrote in “Trump’s bad advice to cops” [Opinion, July 29].

I would like to ask Mr. Chiusano, if it were your wife, child or parent, would you really care if the suspect bumped his head while getting in a police car?

Our president’s message gets twisted by the news media to keep this country divided. His message was to thank the police for their service, for keeping us safe and for putting their lives on the line for ours.

Angela Tedeschi, Levittown

As a retired deputy inspector with the Suffolk County Police Department, I’m offended by President Donald Trump’s comments on Long Island Friday, which advocated violence by police against arrestees.

Police are not thugs, nor should they be encouraged to be. They should not be encouraged by any responsible politician to take the law into their own hands and become judge, jury and executioner. We got away from that decades ago.

Trump is unqualified. He has so little regard for what is legal and proper that he openly criticizes Attorney General Jeff Sessions for doing what is proper and what the law requires, which is to recuse himself from overseeing and participating in a federal investigation in which Sessions could become a target.

Howard Mandell, East Northport

The country has reached a new low when our commander in chief gives law enforcement permission to assault suspects. Can someone please tell the president that we still have the basic legal premise that people are innocent until proved guilty?

This speech, and the fact that some police officers applauded his words, was appalling. People wondered why local communities affected by the gang violence did not want him to visit.

The president’s hateful rhetoric was precisely why many Long Islanders came out for the “unity rally” when President Donald Trump was speaking. Instead of sitting down with law enforcement, victims, local officials and community leaders to hash out what we all can do to get rid of the gangs, he once again gave a speech to divide us.

Karen Higgins, Massapequa Park

Editor’s note: The writer is a member of 2nd District Democrats, a grass-roots group that opposes Trump.

The people holding signs opposing the president did not represent Long Island [“ ‘He is not welcome here,’ ” News, July 28].

He is our president. He was here to highlight a major problem on Long Island. The gang problem must be dealt with, and the people, young or old, who came here illegally need to be sent back to their countries of origin.

Eileen Moore, Hicksville

Thankfully, President Donald Trump is taking a proactive stance in eradicating the notorious MS-13 gang from Suffolk County. The Suffolk police, along with innocent, law-abiding residents, have suffered from this problem for too long. They certainly deserve federal assistance.

When people enter our country illegally, I believe a percentage will commit crimes similar to those they committed back home.

I fail to comprehend liberal groups taking a positive stance to protect immigrants who are here illegally.

Entering a country illegally doesn’t make you an immigrant, in the same manner that someone breaking into your home doesn’t make the intruder part of your family.

Marty Orenstein, New Hyde Park

In his speech at Suffolk County Community College, not once did President Donald Trump mention any community development or after-school programs to help keep young people from falling into gangs like MS-13. Money spent on prevention would go a long way to alleviate a problem whose roots go far deeper than a desperate leader’s desire to throw red meat at his ravenous base.

Nicholas Santora, Roslyn Heights