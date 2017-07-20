Don’t allow big cuts to EPA budget

I care about protecting clean air and water and the environment, and I am concerned about the lack of media attention to President Donald Trump’s proposed cuts to the Environmental Protection Agency [“Long Islanders urged to fight climate change,” News, June 12].

For more than four decades, the EPA has been America’s chief defender of clean air and water, wildlife, and wild places. The EPA has cleared the air of our cities, dramatically reduced acid rain that damages forests and waters, and banned the pesticide DDT to save the iconic bald eagle from extinction.

The Trump administration proposes to slash the EPA’s budget by more than a third. Its staff would be reduced by more than a fifth, compromising the agency’s ability to protect the environment. The Trump budget calls for eliminating at least 50 programs that protect our air, water, wildlife and wild places.

Soon Congress will consider next year’s federal budget and I hope our leaders will reject the Trump administration’s short-sighted budget cuts that would compromise the EPA’s ability to protect our clean air and water, wildlife and wild places.

Barbara Jones, West Islip

Sterilization upsets nature’s course

advertisement | advertise on newsday

The July 17 news story “Throwing darts at problem” said officials are considering letting researchers shoot darts carrying a contraceptive substance at deer in Head of the Harbor.

However, a byproduct of disturbing reproduction cycles is that the bucks will run themselves ragged while chasing ovulating does during the November rut, and also through the winter.

This can bring about car accidents and result in bucks suffering a lingering death in the winter, by starving or freezing, because their agenda will not be restoring body fat.

Should protecting residential plantings take precedence? Deer were here before suburban developments, and hunting kept them in check, just as the Department of Environmental Conservation suggests.

Art James, Massapequa Park

Cultural center will be a local treasure

The July 16 news story “Raising the barn to an art form” was inspiring.

We attended the art exhibit at the restored barn, which will become an East Hampton cultural center. It was a beautiful setting, and I was drawn to the grounds for the openness and simplicity. I live nearby and now have a place to be still or grab lunch. I will submit my art to the Guild Hall Clothesline Are Sale in August.

The town’s decision to purchase and restore the 7.5-acre Duck Creek property is a reminder that respect for cultural roots should remain a priority. I look forward to the concerts, films, poetry readings and dance and theater performances. The historic barn is a perfect setting for those events.

Steven A. Ludsin, East Hampton

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Ban Roger Waters from shows in U.S.

Politicians represent their constituents, and by wanting to cancel a concert by rock musician Roger Waters at the Nassau Coliseum, they represent the people who elected them [“Musician is entitled to free speech,” Letters, July 16]. The officials are also entitled to their own free speech.

Waters is an anti-Semite. The singer, who describes himself as a “radical atheist,” had communist parents and has been married four times. What a wonderful person to be taking advice from. He has called Israel an apartheid state and obviously has no knowledge of Israel or what the word apartheid means.

I commend any public official or person who stands up for what is right, and ask that Waters not be allowed to perform in our great country. Freedom of speech works both ways.

Jack Britvan, Jericho

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Wrong moment for de Blasio’s trip to Europe

Asked about his trip to Germany after the slaying of NYPD Officer Miosotis Familia, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said, “I spent a lot of time with this family” [“De Blasio defends attendng G-20 rally,” News, July 13].

That just doesn’t cut it. Who decided that de Blasio should provide an “alternative to Trump” at the events in Germany, as the report said? His priorities are warped. He should have been providing leadership, comfort and reassurance to the 35,000 distraught members of New York’s Finest. Where is the celebrity-media outrage?

Susan Rooney, Islip