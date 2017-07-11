How Trump helps some couples

Mike Vogel’s June 24 op-ed, “President isn’t making America date again,” seems to present only one side of the equation on dating and whether a person’s opinion of President Donald Trump is a dealbreaker.

Trump is providing a valuable service to potential couples who might be able to hide or mask their incompatibilities, bringing them to the fore before families, friends or children become invested in their romance. Think of the divorces saved, children spared emotional trauma, not to mention the expense of lawyers.

Having spent more than 50 years in engineering, the one thing I learned is to assess all aspects of a decision. If you don’t, surely an erroneous conclusion will be rendered.

Arnold Weitz, Plainview

Truly try to fix U.S. health care

I’ve spent seven years listening to Republicans try to negate Obamacare, and I’ve reviewed first the House and then the Senate versions of a replacement for the Affordable Care Act [“Race to revise bill,” News, June 29]. I’ve come to the following conclusion:

Obamacare was an honest attempt at insuring uninsured Americans. With that in place, and understanding its faults, why don’t our best and brightest legislators in the House and Senate take a deep breath and truly try to fix American health care?

Taking a flawed system and either making it more flawed or pandering to the wealthy will just continue the mess, probably to be undone by a future administration. Health care is essential, not a luxury.

Warren Ladenheim, Plainview

My organization, Long Island Activists, wants Republican state senators to support the New York Health Act, a single-payer plan. In the legislative session that just ended, the Republicans refused to allow the bill to come to a vote, even though it had 31 co-sponsors in this 63-member chamber.

While other groups are focusing on protecting a failed status quo — the Affordable Care Act — my organization believes that Medicare-for-all is the only viable solution to provide affordable health care for all Americans.

Ron Widelec, Commack

Editor’s note: The writer is a founding member of the Long Island Activists, located in Huntington.

An admirer of patriotic float

As a resident living on Yaphank’s Lower Lake, I was disappointed in the removal of the patriotic floating light display that resident Walter Stroud built [“July 4 float doesn’t fly,” News, July 3].

I don’t know Stroud, but I’ve admired his floats for the past year. I view the complaint by the Affiliated Brookhaven Civic Organization, which called the float “patriotic stupidity,” as nonsensical and unnecessary regulation.

The only stupidity in this issue were the reasons given for the removal of the float. If a kayaker cannot avoid a 20-foot-high, non-moving float in a lake, he or she should not be steering a kayak.

As to the environmentalists’ concern about the display, it’s certainly much more attractive and less harmful than the algae masses that should have been removed by now.

This incident is a sad commentary that certain folks cannot accept the behavior and pride of others.

Al Lane, Yaphank

Infrastructure needs planning, investment

Newsday’s article “Keeping summer on track” [News, July 2] did a great job of detailing measures to mitigate the “summer of hell.” This mad scramble to make repairs to the nation’s largest commuter railroad is another example of how elected officials kick the can down the road until a painful crisis occurs.

Large, critical infrastructure must be maintained and managed with vision and accountability. In this case, the scramble to make repairs, and the finger-pointing between agencies and politicians, don’t solve the overall problem.

Crisis management of our railroads and other infrastructure is highly inefficient and far more costly when compared with proactive planning and capital investment. In the past, our infrastructure has been touted as what separates our great nation from Third World countries. Unfortunately, today we cannot say this with much confidence or conviction.

Paul J. Granger, Levittown

Editor’s note: The writer is a civil engineer.