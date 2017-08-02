Unwelcome utility towers in Eastport

The recently erected PSEG Long Island poles in Eastport should be removed, and the lines should be buried [“PSEG’s ‘final offer’ to bury line,” News, July 21].

The environmental and visual aspects of these giant towers on our community are abhorrent. All of Long Island should be outraged that PSEG would negatively impact our environment. It happened here, and it could happen in your community, too.

Martin Dillon, Eastport

n

The utility poles installed by PSEG Long Island are out of character with the hamlet of Eastport. These poles, however, are just the latest assault on our community. The ambience of Eastport was already destroyed when Brookhaven Town erected 15, 60- and 70-foot poles at the Eastport South Manor Athletic Complex, next to my street. I find town officials’ outrage and hand-wringing over the PSEG poles to be hypocritical.

PSEG says it met with town officials about the plans to erect the poles; however, Brookhaven Town Councilman Dan Panico says that is a lie. This story sounds familiar. Brookhaven never notified the residents of our street of plans to erect the poles at the sports complex.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

When I look to my right, I see the complex poles. When I look to my left, I see the PSEG poles. At least the PSEG poles aren’t accompanied by screaming fans and lights shining into bedrooms.

PSEG is talking about burying some of its lines. Will the town bury its poles?

Elaine Sachak Harrison, Eastport

Long-held hopes for a better LIRR

I commend the agreement to improve the Main Line of the Long Island Rail Road through Nassau County [“LI’s future is on the right track,” Editorial, July 23]. The third track will help all of the Island.

I fondly recall my youth, in the 1950s and ’60s, on the railroad with my father, who was a trainman and conductor. Back then, my father talked about the need for the third track on the Main Line.

With further upgrades, I’d like to imagine, as he did, trains leaving Penn Station and getting to Jamaica in 15 minutes, Hicksville in 30, Ronkonkoma in 45 and Riverhead in an hour.

And I hope I can see the new Penn Station in my lifetime.

Ken Archer, Shoreham

People need safe places to take needles

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Syringes from drug users are being found at beaches, parks, ballfields and other places where children could be stuck and exposed to hepatitis, HIV or remnants of drugs [“Now an epidemic of used syringes,” Health & Science, July 19].

We need to reduce access to needles and syringes. I was prescribed medication that required a number of injections a day. The hospital told me to return used syringes to the prescribing doctor or the pharmacy that filled the prescription. My husband bought a sharps container at the pharmacy. When it was filled, we took it to the hospital.

The hospital, pharmacy and doctor all initially refused to take the container. The Nassau County Board of Health told me to put the needles into a can with a lid or into a soap bottle and put them in the household trash. How secure is that?

We need to keep these out of the garbage stream. A collection place in each town might make it harder for addicts to find syringes and help prevent illegal drug use.

Kathleen Lewis, Port Washington

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Trump, Clinton actions aren’t equivalent

A letter writer created a false equivalency by trying to compare the meeting of Trump campaign staff with a Russian lawyer to a $500,000 speech given by Bill Clinton to Russian bankers [“Russian ‘collusion’ grabs attention,” Letters, July 26].

A private citizen speaking for a fee and a presidential campaign meeting with a hostile foreign country to get information to sway an election are not comparable. The writer can leave the job of making those connections to President Donald Trump, whose obsession with Hillary Clinton borders on pathological.

The writer also engaged in hyperbole when he wrote that the media are “outraged” about the meeting with the Russian lawyer. The media aren’t outraged; they are reporting facts about the Trump campaign’s possible collusion with a foreign power to influence the American presidential election.

What has created outrage are the changing stories told by Donald Trump Jr. and Jared Kushner. Let’s not make this about the Clintons.

Lorraine Huzar, Jericho