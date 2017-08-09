Trump event was a stain on local college

I take exception to a letter from the president of the faculty association of Suffolk County Community College, my home for 26 years, about President Donald Trump’s invitation to speak at our college [“Irony in president’s visit to LI college,” Letters, Aug. 4].

The professor, for whom I have great respect, wrote, “Most of the college felt the request to hold the event here had to be honored.” However, I am unaware of any such survey of faculty, staff or students. Many of my colleagues and I were outraged and participated in a protest rally across the street because we were not permitted to attend the event.

Freedom of speech did not require that the college provide a forum for Trump’s bigotry, scapegoating, ignorance, lies and incitements to violence, all of which, as the reader wrote, are the antithesis of what our institution stands for. And no one was allowed to engage in open discussion or present counter perspectives in defense of the people of our community.

Trump was here to exploit tragedies caused by the MS-13 gang to further his racist, anti-immigrant agenda. Predictably, his self-serving and incendiary comments, including his permission for police brutality, did not, as our college president claimed, “bring us forward.” Our association with his words was a stain and embarrassment. We owe our mission and our community more.

Alan M. Weber,Medford

Editor’s note: The writer is an assistant professor at Suffolk County Community College.

Enough of the worthless mailings

Hats off to Joye Brown for her column dissing our local politicos for sending out worthless supposed public information mailings whose real purpose is to keep their names before our eyes [“Mailings waste money,” News column, July 25].

I’ve lived in Nassau County since 1964, and I’m sick and tired of getting mailings about how my town and the county are honoring veterans and worthy seniors. Give us a break, please.

Marcie Livingston,Lido Beach

Long Islanders want to enjoy our beaches

The Aug. 7 news story “Raising beach parking fees eyed” tells of the increasing number of nonresidents using the beaches of Southold and the town’s inability to quickly identify who should be permitted.

Town Councilman Bob Ghosio needs to understand that nonresident beachgoers only want to enjoy the benefits of Long Island. The ability to enjoy the beaches of Long Island is a right. No beachgoer should be shut out.

Supervisor Scott Russell said town residents pay not only parking sticker fees, but also the taxes that maintain the beaches. However, don’t nonresidents pay sales and hotel taxes? Don’t they buy food and services from local businesses?

Next thing we know, the town will increase the daily beach fees for nonresidents to fund increased patrols — and Southold will be building a wall.

James Laurita,Commack

Appalling that worker wouldn’t serve cops

I was appalled that a worker at a Dunkin’ Donuts in Brooklyn denied service to two police officers [“Dunkin’ Donuts sorry over snubbing of officers,” News, Aug. 4]. The head of the detectives union called it a disgrace. I totally agree.

Some people don’t understand that those in law enforcement are there to protect them from the criminal element that seeks their harm. To deny service to a segment of our society reminds me of the civil rights movement that fought the denial of service based skin color.

Frederick R. Bedell Jr.,Glen Oaks Village

Festival story omitted its big running race

I read with pleasure “Summer lovin’ at Sayville festival” [News, Aug. 6], about the Sayville Summerfest. My family and I have enjoyed the event for many years.

Unfortunately, a highlight wasn’t mentioned — the Hon. John P. Cohalan 4-Mile Run that gets the festival started each year. This year, more than 370 runners crossed the finish line at Gillette Park. The race is the final event in the five-race Sayville Summer Series, one of the most important local series each year.

Mike PolanskyPlainview

Editor’s note: The writer is president of the Greater Long Island Running Club.