Nepotism shame in Hempstead

I remember a time when nepotism was frowned upon. It appears that it is no longer the case, as Hempstead Town Deputy Supervisor Anthony D’Esposito voted for a raise for his mother [“Supervisor calls for resignation,” News, April 5].

His mother happens to be a secretary in the town’s highway department. For shame!

Chris Weiss, Oceanside

NYS should choose single-payer system

Let’s lead the way and move to a single-payer health plan for New York State [“Fixing Obamacare is a better way to go,” Letters, April 7]. Massachusetts is talking about it.

Meanwhile, we have to be vigilant about any sabotage of the Affordable Care Act. Make sure the ACA health insurance exchanges have funding for customer outreach.

Make it better! Please make our voices heard in Congress.

Renee Shafransky, Sag Harbor

Hoping to discern White House reality

I had to laugh at columnist Mike Vogel’s “The Real Housewives of the White House” [Opinion, April 8]. It reminded me of my name for the same place, “Surreality TV,” because of its strange events and other-worldly tweets.

Vogel’s reality TV is staged reality, since people act vastly differently when being filmed.

With Surreality TV, lines of truth and fiction are purposely blurred, so that behaviors termed unconventional are not recognized for what they truly are, and that is, inappropriate.

Whatever their political views, I hope people will become detectives who discern reality from unreality, truth from untruth, and sincerity from play acting.

I also hope adults educate young people by challenging them to not believe everything they hear, see and read. Instead, young people must learn to do some digging and find out the truth. The tsunami of diverse and often untrue information on social media is flooding our children’s and grandchildren’s minds. They are our future and need to be smarter than their smartphones.

Susan Scalone, Shoreham

Mercer’s influence veers to oligarchy

The article “Reports: Donor told Bannon to stay” [News, April 7] is another example of why former President Jimmy Carter recently said America’s electoral process is now an oligarchy.

Politicians are influenced by the wealthy to the extent that we are ruled by those with money.

Democracy in America should not mean that billionaires like Long Island’s Mercer family, which donates heavily to the GOP, get to make decisions on what goes on in the White House.

Paul Lozowsky, Patchogue

Don’t judge machine by its brand name

A recent letter writer was upset by the brand of excavator being used by a contractor in a photo, because it seemed to be made outside of this country [“Why use foreign-made machinery?”, April 10].

That piece of equipment was, more than likely, manufactured in Tennessee or South Carolina, two of the numerous facilities Komatsu has been operating — some for 30 years or more — stateside.

Meanwhile, many other equipment manufacturers with “American” names have been offshoring their production.

Whether construction equipment or people, it is easy to judge a book by its cover without regard for what lies within.

Donald W. Kane, Brentwood

Trump is combo of Reagan and Wayne

Thank God for President Donald Trump, who I believe is the reincarnation of Ronald Reagan and John Wayne in the White House [“U.S. fires dozens of missiles into Syria,” News, April 7].

This is a time when the civilized world is crying for a strong, clear, engaged, decisive, resolute and competent leader, and peace depends on it.

The Rev. Ronald Stelzer, Selden

Editor’s note: The writer is the pastor of Our Savior Lutheran Church and school in Centereach.