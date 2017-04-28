HIGHLIGHTS Readers weigh in.

LGBT group dissed Reagan in 2012

Newsday was right to point out the disrespect shown the White House portrait of Hillary Clinton by Kid Rock, Sarah Palin and Ted Nugent [“Clinton deserves Trump apology,” Editorial, April 22].

However, this is not the first time this has been done. Back in June 2012, President Barack Obama invited members of an LGBT activist group to the White House for a reception. Some took turns taking photos of themselves giving the middle finger to the portrait of former President Ronald Reagan.

I believe the editorial board should give the same admonishment to that group and demand an apology from those who started the display of disrespect.

Robert Buetti, Bay Shore

Where are Nassau’s labor contracts?

In November, the Nassau Interim Finance Authority required Nassau County to turn over copies of all labor union contracts. Nassau County missed the March 31 deadline, and NIFA gave the county a new deadline of Sunday to comply [“Seeking Nassau pact copies,” News, April 17].

advertisement | advertise on newsday

The unwillingness and inability of the county to supply pertinent information to NIFA is creating a perfect storm to motivate residents to support a state constitutional convention when they vote in November.

It isn’t any surprise that New York State is rated dead last for the states with the best economic outlook. Why can Nassau County claim it has a balanced budget, yet only due to borrowing? Why does New York State spend more in Medicaid than Florida and Texas combined? Why can’t Nassau County supply NIFA the labor contracts that determine employee salaries?

If only politicians worked for the people and not for lobbyists and special interests.

Joseph Campbell, Port Washington

Davies scores with N. Korea cartoon

Once again, Newsday political cartoonist Matt Davies displays his hatred of all things Trump, leading him unwittingly on to something [“Clouding the issue,” Opinion, April 18].

His cartoon suggesting that North Korea’s nuclear bomb threat is just a diversion clouding that real threat to humanity — President Donald Trump’s tax returns — is actually quite funny.

Bill Petry, IslipA simpler way to fund college in New York

As college financial advisers, we would like to thank Newsday for its comprehensive coverage of the new Excelsior Scholarship for college [“Free tuition: Primer,” News, April 12]. The scholarship is a major achievement, but its complexity might allow too few to take advantage.

For many students, the multiple programs already in place are overly complex and confusing. From our experience, a substantial amount of money is left on the table instead of being made available to students. Most of these programs have separate application forms and require extensive data to be submitted to various agencies.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

A simpler solution would be to enhance the existing state Tuition Assistance Program. The maximum annual TAP award of $5,165 has not been significantly increased since 2000. The overwhelming number of awards are less than $500 a year.

To get the maximum, a household’s net taxable income must be less than $7,000. An income of more than $40,000 nets a paltry grant of $500, and the program phases out completely at incomes that exceed $80,000.

The obvious solution would be to increase TAP by allowing the net taxable income to rise to $125,000 and awarding TAP grant of $8,000 to $10,000. Middle-class families would immediately benefit without doing more paperwork.

Barry Fox, Joanne Wilson, Merrick

Newsday reprint is a trip back in time

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Just a quick note to express my thanks for the classic edition, Newsday’s latest initiative [April 23].

I found reading the Newsday edition from April 22, 1964, extremely entertaining, informative and heart-tugging, all at the same time.

Knowing that my parents, no longer with me in this world, read that issue back in 1964 provided me with such tender memories. Between the news of the day, local articles, and sports — not to mention ads from clothing and grocery stores — Sunday morning was just glorious.

To whoever thought of reprinting 50-plus-year-old newspapers, thank you!

Laura McLean, Huntington Station