HIGHLIGHTS Readers weigh in.

Grateful for arrests in Rte. 110 drug sales

As a local resident, a mom and a graduate student in social work, I was thrilled to hear about the takedown of the “110 crew,” alleged to be one of Long Island’s largest heroin rings ever [“LI heroin ring cracked,” News, April 5].

The statistic that there were 442 opioid overdose deaths on Long Island in 2015 is staggering. It is unconscionable that drugs were distributed along Route 110 in parking lots, coffee shops, hotels and restaurants.

Those indicted — a drug counselor, a volunteer firefighter and a woman who is seven months pregnant, to name a few — were apparently driven by greed, tarnishing their reputations. I hope they will receive help to turn their lives around.

Sharon Botter, Woodbury

Willing to pay more for renewable energy

The story “New wind farm to cost $1.62B” [News, April 3] emphasizes the cost of offshore wind. However, I applaud the Long Island Power Authority for its forward-thinking commitment to renewable energy.

Sadly, our federal government appears committed to subsidizing the fossil fuel industry, ignoring the threat and cost of climate change caused by fossil fuels. I’m willing to pay a little more on my bill to protect the environment, and even to subsidize people of limited means, since the future belongs to us all.

The costs of fossil fuel are much higher than their monthly rate. They include toxic leaks, air pollution, explosions, rising sea levels, droughts and floods.

The federal government is marching backward, so states must lead the way to the future.

Joanne Moore, Long Beach

Two sides of missile strike against Syria

Is the Syrian missile attack good for America [“U.S. fires dozens of missiles into Syria,” News, April 7]?

At a cost of about $1.5 million per Tomahawk missile, the attack cost at least $89 million. It was good for manufacturer Raytheon’s stock and other defense corporations.

But what does this have to do with taking care of the little people? How many lives could be saved by spending $89 million on food and health aid for the poor and sick of our country or abroad?

But hey, President Donald Trump claims a noble purpose, as he does with his request for a $54 billion increase in the Pentagon’s budget, on top of its current $600 billion annual allocation. His budget also asks to cut foreign aid, including food for famine relief.

Maybe the Pentagon should handle all of our national and international efforts? After all, it’s good for business.

Charles A. Perretti, Setauket

I do not agree with the central theme of Qanta A. Ahmed’s April 13 Opinion piece, “U.S. reclaims role as moral arbiter.” Heaven knows, at a time when we are having myriad problems trying to keep our own moral house in order, we aren’t in a position to tell the rest of the world what to do. The rest of the world is not inclined to listen.

I do agree that President Donald Trump was right to strike quickly and forcefully against Syria to snap the world out of its collective trance with respect to human rights abuses. The sad fact is that no one else was going to do it.

While Trump had described NATO as useless, the real useless organization has become the United Nations. Ambassador Nikki Haley gave an impassioned and well-reasoned speech, arguing for the UN to act against Syria’s use of banned weapons. Nothing could happen there because Russia can exercise its veto power.

The president may be draining the wrong swamp.

Arthur M. Shatz, Oakland Gardens

Dry woods pose a hazard on Long Island

I hope the April 17 news story “Firefighter injured battling blaze in Dix Hills” will light a fire under our public officials. A firefighter suffered a shoulder injury when a branch fell on him in a wooded area.

One only has to drive along our state parkways to see thousands of dead trees, many felled by superstorm Sandy, decaying and causing a buildup of highly flammable underbrush. How about being proactive and removing this hazard before homes and lives are destroyed?

John Wolf, Levittown