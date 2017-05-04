HIGHLIGHTS Readers weigh in.

Rollbacks on energy, climate hurt the U.S.

Last weekend, I traveled to Washington, D.C., to march with business people concerned with the glaring lack of leadership from the White House and Congress on clean energy and climate change [“LI climate march draws hundreds,” News, April 30].

From wind farms and solar arrays to energy efficiency retrofits in our schools, homes and businesses, clean energy now employs thousands of people in New York. Yet lawmakers in Washington don’t seem to care about these jobs.

Instead of advancing the federal government’s 2014 Clean Power Plan, strengthening clean car standards and re-affirming our commitment to the Paris climate agreement, Washington is moving in the opposite direction. By rolling back the most important clean energy and climate policies in our nation, federal lawmakers are hurting America’s economy — and harming businesses and jobs in New York and Long Island.

When I was in Washington, the message I wanted lawmakers to hear is simple: The economy and the environment are not at odds.

Caroline E. Bassett, Glen Cove

Armenian-genocide film not propaganda

Rafer Guzman’s review of “The Promise” showed a weak knowledge of history and was insulting to Armenians [exploreLI, April 21].

The film might not be Oscar-worthy or a blockbuster, but it tells an important factual story, which Guzman seemed to dismiss as “propaganda.”

The Armenian genocide of 1915 at the hands of the Ottoman Turks is a fact. What is also fact is Turkey’s 102 years of denial. This is hurtful to the human race because we’ve never learned from this genocide.

Further dismissing its importance to history, as Guzman has, is dangerous and irresponsible. He should have researched this topic more before posting his review.

Shant Michaelian,Halesite

I am a descendent of survivors of the Armenian genocide. My grandfather and grandmother were victims of the horrible atrocities committed by the Muslims of the Ottoman Empire during the early 1900s, forced to leave their homes and endure insufferable death marches into the desert. By some miracle, they made their way to America, a country they loved and called home until their dying days.

By some miracle, “The Promise” was produced. Finally, we Armenian descendants of genocide survivors have a film that depicts the true story. Even though The New York Times during the early 1900s reported on the systematic extermination, even though Soghomon Tehlirian, who killed Talaat Pasha, the mastermind of the genocide, was found not guilty by a German court 1921, even though U.S. Ambassador to Turkey Henry Morgenthau documented the horrendous beheadings and torture the Armenians suffered, Guzman stated that this movie is “propoganda.”

Perhaps if people in his position would accurately describe these events, maybe the world would do something about all the genocides going on right in front of our eyes, including the killing of Christians in Syria.

Alexis Kapikian Lowe,Manhasset

Don’t surrender

our liberties

I was shocked speechless by “Civil liberties at times must be sacrificed” [Letters, April 11].

Our strength as a nation comes directly from our freedoms. Ben Franklin wrote, “Those who would give up essential Liberty, to purchase a little temporary Safety, deserve neither Liberty nor Safety.”

Erik K. Carlson, Ronkonkoma

Obama’s bombings could have fed many

An April 20 letter under the title “Two sides of missile strike against Syria” followed a trend liberals have come up with: equating the cost of each missile to what it would pay for in food, health care, etc., at home.

The writer needs reminding of how much bombing President Barack Obama did. In 2016 alone, the Obama administration dropped at least 26,171 bombs. This means that every day last year, the U.S. military blasted combatants or civilians overseas with an average of 72 bombs.

According to an analysis of Defense Department data from the Council on Foreign Relations, a nonpartisan think tank, the majority of Obama’s 2016 bombs was dropped on Syria and Iraq. Funny, though, I don’t remember reading any letters about how much those bombs would’ve equaled in services here at home.

Matt McNally, West Islip