CPR a great skill to teach students

More students should be aware of cardiopulmonary resuscitation, and each school district should implement CPR training.

I was inspired by “LI teen’s CPR saves life of her grandmother” [News, April 10], about a 17-year-old student who received CPR and external defibrillator training at Sanford H. Calhoun High School in Merrick. The young woman sprung into action, using CPR after her grandmother fainted.

According to the American Heart Association, if CPR is administered in the first few minutes of a cardiac arrest, an individual’s survival rate can double or triple.

I had the opportunity to witness how CPR saves a life and why CPR is important. CPR saved my grandfather, and he would not be alive today without it.

Cassandra Gonzalez, Middle Island

Too many fees at Suffolk County parks

Joye Brown’s column “Big payrolls drive rising fees” struck a chord with me [News column, April 11].

Camping is very popular in Suffolk County’s beautiful parks, but those of us who camp there are getting fee after creative fee. There is a Tier 1 fee of $9 per night, as well as a “flagship park” fee of $3 per night for Smith Point, Cupsogue, Shinnecock East and Montauk county parks. On what basis?

These fees are a hardship for many people who use these parks. What will the county come up with next? A fresh air fee?

Daniel Giannini, Kings Park

Old problems remain at Coliseum

Having visited the renovated Nassau Coliseum, I have to say I’m very disappointed [“Denouncing parking fees,” News, April 20].

Aesthetically, the Coliseum looks nice. I like the new facade, the representation of Long Island restaurants, the JetBlue overlook and the new seats. However, many of the problems of the old Coliseum remain. The concourse is still narrow. Lines for food and restrooms are still very long and slow. Prices for food and drinks are among the highest I’ve seen. And the parking prices are ridiculous.

I’m a big Islanders fan and would love to have them come back to the Coliseum, but I don’t think the appropriate renovations were made to lure them back.

Nick Maggio, Valley Stream

Funding cut will hurt children with asthma

We are glad that Newsday is shining a light on the asthma burden on Long Island [“LI district first in NY to stock nebulizers,” News, March 30]. However, we were extremely disappointed with our state leaders for passing a budget that included a 20 percent cut in funding to the state’s asthma program.

We need more resources, not fewer, to improve outcomes for children who miss school, go to the emergency room and get admitted to the hospital for asthma. On Long Island, more than 55,000 schoolchildren have asthma. In New York State, 63,800 kids are sent to emergency rooms annually as a result of their asthma.

The Asthma Coalition of Long Island helps children learn to manage this chronic condition and it assists with comprehensive school asthma management programs so these children can live normal, active lives.

Anne Little, Hauppauge

Editor’s note: The writer is the director of the Asthma Coalition of Long Island, located in Hauppauge.

Consequences of young immigrants

I can’t help but shake my head when I read that people are shocked at the increase in MS-13 gang members on Long Island [“Sini: State Police to help fight MS-13,” News, April 21].

What did people think was going to happen when President Barack Obama let all these kids into our country? We as a country were blind to the hard truths about letting them in.

Ken Vicino, Hicksville

Jews served in WWII in significant numbers

“Passover in Pacific theater” [News, April 16], about Jews in service during World War II, said they “were a relatively small fraction” of all Americans who served.Research shows that while Jews in America made up just over 3 percent of the U.S. population, more than 4 percent of the U.S. military in World War II were Jewish Americans. So, in fact, Jews served in the military in a larger percentage relative to their population.

Roy Steiner, Central Islip