More to come from President Trump

Reviewing the often messy, chaotic and turbulent first hundred days of our 45th president, Donald Trump, his administration remains poised to deliver on its collective political promise on behalf of weary Americans [“America, not yet winning,” Editorial, April 30].

In his first 100 days, Trump signed 13 bills to roll back federal government regulations while issuing more than 30 executive orders which carry the potential to save businesses money in excessive regulatory costs.

Trump also has hosted meetings with business leaders to ask how to best stimulate the U.S. economy, and he reversed the Obama administration’s block of the Keystone XL pipeline. Trump also successfully nominated well-respected Judge Neil Gorsuch to the U.S. Supreme Court.

While it is easy to understand Newsday’s conclusion that America is not yet winning, given more time, Trump might yet make good on many of his promises. One hundred days is too premature to meaningfully evaluate and correctly assess the effectiveness of Trump’s policies and leadership.

In the coming months, job creation, simplification of the U.S. tax code and reform of health care will serve as greater barometers of governance.

Michael P. Mulhall, Rockville Centre

Connect two bike paths in Wantagh

It was nice to read your article that mentioned the Jones Beach Bikeway that starts in Cedar Creek Park [“Soft pedaling,” exploreLI, April 26].

The bikeway is great, except for one thing. It would be wonderful if it connected to the bike path that goes along the east side of Wantagh Parkway.

There’s a gap of about 1.25 miles along the parkway, between the two bike paths.

Riding on local streets — Sunrise Highway, Merrick Road, Wantagh Avenue — between the two paths is difficult because of heavy traffic and no place for bike lanes.

So why not join those two bike paths along the parkway, and while they’re at it, resurface the section north of Park Avenue? It’s in sad shape. Many more bike riders would have access to the beach if they did that.

John Eastlund, Wantagh

Brentwood needs Clemente Park back

The April 30 news story “Port Washington park gets $1.4M renovation” told about a Long Island park’s resurrection in a tony Nassau County town.

Here in Brentwood, where at least six teens have been killed, where gang violence is rampant and where kids have no safe place to congregate, real work in remediating the Roberto Clemente Park has yet to begin. Illegal dumping rendered this park toxic three years ago.

Lawsuits on behalf of Islip Town and the defendants will take years to resolve. Will Islip Town sit and wait to work on this park until these suits are resolved? Please, help knit this community back together.

Jacqueline Beh, Islip

Hillary Clinton should direct blame at Bill

Among her excuses for losing the presidential election, Hillary Clinton continued to point to the involvement of James Comey when he directed the FBI [“Clinton ‘part of resistance,’ ” News, May 3].

As an attorney, she should know that before you level an accusation, you search backward, up the full chain of events, to determine whether a claim has merit. In this case, it is a bad claim.

After Bill Clinton visited U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch at their adjoining jets on the tarmac in Phoenix in June 2016, Lynch was forced to recuse herself from involvement in the Hillary Clinton investigation. As a result, Comey was thrust into the picture.

He appeared before Congress and promised to share anything else that came to his attention that might be related. Former Rep. Anthony Weiner’s laptop showed possible connections to Clinton. Comey was faced with whether to be wrong for bringing it up before the election, or to be wrong for waiting until afterward.

Clinton should be wagging her finger at her husband. If he had stayed in his jet, and Lynch were allowed to continue to do her job, Comey would not have become so involved.

Kenneth J. Buettner, Port Washington