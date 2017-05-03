HIGHLIGHTS Readers weigh in.

Make an effort to protect Latino boys

It’s crucial that schools, police, elected officials and the community stand together to fight the tragic gang violence occurring on Long Island [“We’ll demolish MS-13,” News, April 29].

Latino boys as young as fifth-graders are being recruited to MS-13. As a Latina mother of two boys, I feel more should be done at the school and community level. Schools need to monitor gang issues and promote awareness. They need to make police aware of gang involvement and punish gang behavior.

Elementary- and middle-school children need to be taught the dangers of being in a gang. There need to be alternatives for Latino youth who might be susceptible to recruitment. The community needs more clubs and organizations for boys.

Joining a gang can give young Latinos a surrogate family. They might not have assimilated to their surroundings and can be lured by gang recruiters, giving them a sense of protection and empowerment. Parents of young Latino boys need to know whom their children are associating with and watch for changes in behavior.

Gianina Aniano, Baldwin

Killers inflicted pain on their victims

Lawyers for two Arkansas inmates who were executed for their crimes had appealed to the courts for stays of the executions. One client was diabetic and on medicines, and the other was severely overweight, making his veins hard to locate [“Judge clears way for two executions,” News, April 25]. The lawyers said the lethal drug would make their deaths torturous. How pathetic.

Both men raped and murdered women. They didn’t consider the pain they inflicted. The victims suffered torturous deaths at the hands of these monsters.

I have no sympathy for the men because of any pain they experienced.

Frances Harwood, Seaford

Disclose the job facts of Start-Up NY

In response to “Still seeking Start-Up data” [Business, April 20], are we expected to believe that it was an accident that companies that benefit from the Start-Up NY program are no longer required to report their progress with job creation?

News reports indicate the program is a Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo boondoggle, and that very few jobs were created. Cuomo spends taxpayers’ money — $53 million — to produce and air commercials touting the “success” of the program, and praising himself for making New York more hospitable to small business. Of course, he doesn’t want anyone to read about the failure to produce jobs.

In the interest of transparency, the reporting requirement should be reinstated. Taxpayers should know when their money is being wasted. If all they see are those laudatory commercials, they will think Cuomo is a magician!

Nancy Bazzicalupo,East Northport

White House guests responsible, not Trump

Why should President Donald Trump apologize to Hillary Clinton [“Clinton deserves Trump apology,” Editorial, April 22]?

Was he personally responsible for his guests’ actions? Did he tell them to pose at her picture and do what they did? If the answer is yes, then he should apologize. But, if he didn’t tell them to do it, then he’s not responsible for the actions of his adult guests. They are old enough to make their own decisions and to take credit or blame for them.

Bret P. Wallach,Glen Cove

Based on the online comments about the editorial “Clinton deserves Trump apology,” I am one of the few readers to agree with the editorial board.

Regardless of how one feels about the Clintons, the crude behavior of those guests in our White House was embarrassing and unacceptable.

Throughout the campaign, Donald Trump ridiculed his opponents and made grand promises about all he would accomplish. Well, he got the job, but thus far he has done little except issue executive orders undoing previous acts that protected our economy and our environment.

To all those praising his accomplishments, please provide the rest of us with a list.

Margaret Bell,West Islip