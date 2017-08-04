The letter “The importance of understanding each other across walls” [Just Sayin’, July 29] was beautifully written and profoundly true.
The thing about walls is those who would wall others out simultaneously wall themselves in, and in so doing create a self-imposed prison.
Either the Trump administration doesn’t understand the polarizing aspect of a barrier, or, sadly and dangerously, does.
Everyone who came to this land, except for our maligned American Indians, was either an immigrant or a descendant of immigrants. There is no wall around the Statue of Liberty; she stands tall and symbolizes the reason why America is great and good.
Susan Scalone, Shoreham
