President Barack Obama wanted to fundamentally change America [“Obama’s hopeful words are on target,” Opinion, Jan. 3]. Why change the greatest nation in the world?

He incurred debt, which cripples our economic power. Our allies no longer rely on us, and our enemies no longer fear us. He was our worst president. Thank God President-elect Donald Trump will start rebuilding our economic and military power.

Charles G. Healy, Mineola

===

I’m very sad to see the Obamas leave the White House.

When I look back at the past eight years with Barack Obama as our president, I think of all that he has accomplished — even with the obstructionist Republican Party, which vowed to make him a one-term president. Some questioned his citizenship.

Despite all this, he worked tirelessly to end a terrible recession that nearly destroyed this country. He got the economy going, got health care reform passed and fought for the rights of all. He championed clean energy and gun control, got rid of Osama bin Laden, brought our troops home, and kept us out of wars with diplomacy.

And at the same time, he cried and showed empathy for the families of loved ones lost in tragedies, such as the shootings at the Sandy Hook Elementary School.

I felt safe with this man as our president because I knew he had the intelligence to do and say the right thing when needed. He restored our good standing with other world leaders.

I wish the Obamas well and hope they will stay involved in public life.

Ann Leahy, Wantagh

===

It’s important to look at what America lost with the election of Donald Trump. We lost our right to lecture the rest of the world on democracy.

Hillary Clinton won the popular vote by nearly 3 million yet wound up the loser.

America has lost its leadership of the free world. Unlike America under Trump, the United Kingdom and Germany stand against Russian expansionism and fully behind NATO. Trump even once denied that Russia invaded Crimea!

America has lost the right to tell its citizens, your vote counts. Now the entire world knows it.

The Republican Party has lost the right to refer to itself as the party of “family values.” Not after supporting a thrice-married man who bragged about adultery and openly admitted to sexually assaulting women. He made a mockery of the sanctity of marriage.

The question is, will we ever get back what we’ve lost?

Michael L. Wilson, Holbrook

===

Donald Trump showed that he has been well-advised about how to ensure that communications are only received by those for whom they are intended by suggesting a courier service over internet communication [“New prez, old tech,” News, Jan. 2].

Trump could succeed in rousing the nation to do what we claim — ensure that our government represents all of us — by respectful communication.

He could begin by stimulating discussions of the failed methods for voting in the 50 states. He could bring the best minds to formulate improvements to what we all know is a highly flawed voting process.

He could start by tweeting or preferably by leading serious public forums where participants can learn and share ideas.

Robert M. Goldberg, Jericho

===

I’ve been taught to respect the office of the president of the United States. But given the remarks of Donald Trump on Dec. 31 — “Happy New Year to all, including to my many enemies and those who have fought me and lost so badly they just don’t know what to do” — I cannot respect this [“No press pool for Trump again,” News, Jan. 1].

The total votes for candidates other than Trump was 72.7 million, and the total for Trump came to nearly 63 million. That’s about 10 million more voters who cast ballots for someone other than Trump.

Given that only 58 percent of 232 million eligible voters turned out to vote in November, approximately 169 million voters chose not to vote for Trump. Yet he has decided those Americans are enemies.

This man is not presidential material; he is a dictator-in-waiting.

James Pearsall, Wading River