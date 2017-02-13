The complexities

of immigration

Many Newsday readers are holding forth about the Trump travel ban [“For and against Trump travel ban,” Letters, Jan. 31]. Some are encouraged that this “new” extreme vetting will keep terrorists out of our country. I’d like to make a few points.

The vetting of refugees entering the United States legally is an arduous process that has long been in place — yes, under President Barack Obama. It requires applicants to be interviewed by the United Nations, Department of Homeland Security and other agencies. The process takes roughly two years.

The vetting proabably will not catch any terrorists, because someone who is planning terrorist violence won’t submit to the process.

The refugees who were targeted by President Donald Trump’s executive order had documentation; they had already been vetted. A little forethought goes a long way, but that doesn’t seem to be in the Trump playbook. Sad.

Peter Larkin Bayside

n

President Donald Trump is mistaken about putting up a wall between Mexico and the United States [“Tariffs on Mexico to pay for wall could ignite a trade war,” Letters, Feb. 5]. It’s a waste of billions of dollars.

Mexican migration is subsiding because of Mexico’s expanding economy. Mexico has trade agreements with more than 40 nations, and this has led to growing prosperity.

Trump rejected the Trans-Pacific Partnership treaty, and the United States will lose thousands of jobs to China and other Pacific nations.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Trump should invest the money in a seawall. His policies on global warming will bring havoc to the United States.

William Lemmey Astoria

Disturbed by use of taxpayers’ money

Something is wrong when $1.6 million of taxpayer money from working people is given to a firm run by a man from Brookville so he can “invest” the funds in technology companies [“Audit: LI venture firm misused federal cash,” News, Jan. 25].

What makes it even more egregious is that this venture capitalist invested the money in companies in which his firm owned majority interests. I don’t think the bookies would give very good odds on the government ever recovering any of this money.

Sign up for The Point Go inside New York politics.

Gennaro Pasquale Oyster Bay

Why a lenient jail term in DWI death?

My question relates to “‘Forever broken’ after DWI death” [News, Jan. 27].

Can someone please explain to me how a person gets only one year in jail and five years of probation for second-degree vehicular manslaughter and drunken driving that killed an 81-year-old father, destroying a family?

Bill Morello Kings Park

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Women’s marchers

too easily dismissed

I want to take a moment to express my thoughts, which have been eating away at me. There is a climate of disrespect and anger in our society that is extremely disturbing.

My sister, niece and I attended the Women’s March in Washington because we felt compelled to do so [“Hear them roar,” News, Jan. 22]. We did not go because our candidate for president did not win. I never claimed to be a Hillary Clinton supporter.

The problem I had was that the character of President Donald Trump cannot be overlooked. The man spews hatred. He represents everything that I deplore in a human. I believe that his narcissism is a danger to the safety and welfare of Americans.

When we returned home, the men in my life asked me what the march was all about. I hope this letter helps them understand. What really bothered me is that when I tried to explain my reasons for marching, I found out that some referred to us as “snowflakes.”

advertisement | advertise on newsday

We stand up for our beliefs with millions of people around the world, and we are considered snowflakes who drank the Kool-Aid. This inequality is pervasive, and these words deeply offend me.

Kristine Houghtalen Patchogue