Unhappy with the 45th president

The United States has turned its back on the suffering refugees of Syria [“Court keeps ban on hold,” News, Feb. 6]. Germany has welcomed them. Maybe we should move the Statue of Liberty from the shores of America to the borders of Germany.

Tedd Levy, Bellmore

I’ve been watching with interest the protests and the news coverage of the president’s executive order regarding immigration [“Judges’ ruling deals blow to Trump,” News, Feb. 10].

I’ve not heard anyone address what I think is the real problem: Where a person is from is not the issue. Whether radicalized outside or inside the United States, it’s the proliferation of guns and the ease with which they can be purchased here, by anyone, that precipitates the carnage we witness across the country. That is the issue that demands our concern and action.

Chris Monzert,Lynbrookn

Kudos to former acting Attorney General Sally Yates for standing her ground against President Donald Trump [“Justice Dept. not political tool,” Editorial, Feb. 1]. Her instruction to the Justice Department to not defend Trump’s executive order on immigration was very creditable. I wonder whether any of the good old boys will be fired if they disagree with the boss. I doubt it.

Gary Schaefer, Manorville

President Donald Trump’s ways are unprecedented — such as questioning America’s freedom of speech by accusing the media of lying and hiring an aide, Stephen Bannon, who tells the media to “keep its mouth shut” [“Chief strategist knocks press,” News, Jan. 27].

These remarks suggest Trump only supports his own propaganda, mirroring the behavior of a dictator.

Susan Marie Davniero, Lindenhurst

My disapproval of President Donald Trump was published in your letters section [“Coming to terms with Trump election,” Dec. 23].

I stated that the American flag on the pole outside my house would be flown upside down until Trump is out of office. As it turns out, on the night of Jan. 26, or the next morning, someone cut my flagpole rope and took my flag!

I suspect a man who came to my door to ask why my flag was upside-down. After I explained, perhaps he got annoyed because he was a Trump supporter!

On a new rope, my flag went up on Jan. 28 — upside down. I installed a security light. I will not be intimidated by someone who thinks his rights outweigh mine!

James F. Klein, North Patchogue

A congressman

and vulgarity

Congressman Peter King of Seaford has a right to be outraged by being subjected to “vile and stupid” obscenities while in Philadelphia for the Republican retreat in late January [“Gregory criticizes King,” News, Jan. 30].

But to refer to the protesters as “slime ball demonstrators,” “rabble” and “vulgar misfits” perpetuates the use of base, uncivil and inappropriate language by those who should be setting an example as leaders.

Catherine Goldsmith, Islip

Welcome to better treatment for animals

Finally some good news.

The Jan. 30 news story “Animal shelter contracts approved” says that Hempstead will hire animal behaviorists to help “transition animals out” of the town shelter and to send aggressive dogs upstate for rehabilitation.

Hopefully, this will pave the way to more adoptions with families and people who are suited for each dog.

Julie L. Newman, West Babylon

Are taxpayers liable for BMX injuries?

I agree we should have BMX cycling parks available to our kids, and maybe the parks could even be partially funded by BMX clubs [“Provide more public parks for BMX cycling,” Letters, Jan. 30].

But my concern is the liability to taxpayers if the parks are on public land. BMX is an exciting sport, and injuries will happen. Is it possible to hold the public harmless? I guess that’s a question for the lawyers.

My guess it that it would cost taxpayers more in insurance and lawsuits than to build the parks.

Lorraine Lore Bellmore