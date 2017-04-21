Repave the roads
It is ludicrous that Floral Park can raise the pay of its police commissioner, who is vastly overpaid already, yet in 20 years, I have yet to see streets repaved [“Commish’s pay raise plan at issue,” News, April 14]. Roads in the west end are a disgrace. Maybe if they put as much effort into the infrastructure as they do in fighting the third rail, the village would be better off.
Bob Horsham, Floral Park
Comments
