Obstruction in D.C.
The Jan. 13 letter “No more obstruction in Washington D.C.” complains about Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.
Where was this writer’s voice when, as President Barack Obama had barely taken office, then-Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said the Republicans would do whatever it took to make Obama a one-term president? They refused to support bills he presented, even ones with which they were in philosophical agreement.
If the Republicans hadn’t obstructed every measure, including Obama’s stimulus package, we would have been well along on fixing our infrastructure and developing safer and cleaner energy sources.
Clare Worthing, Wantagh
