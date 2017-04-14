Revamped Coliseum merits Isles’ return
With the re-opening of the renovated Nassau Coliseum, it’s of utmost importance that we bring our hockey team back [“Pitch for Isles’ return,” News, April 13].
Politics lost our team, and maybe politics can bring the Islanders back.
It’s ridiculous that we have to travel to Brooklyn to see our team. What’s worse is the fact that no one seems to care about the fans unless it’s election time!
Now we have lost captain John Tavares to injury, possibly because of the soft Barclays Center ice.
How about the jobs lost? How about the revenue lost for Nassau County?
We should be proud to host a team of great players. How about it, politicians? Let’s bring the Islanders home where they belong!
Loree Tand, Merrick
