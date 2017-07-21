The horrific death of the 12-year-old boy who came into contact with a boat propeller was preventable [“Sailing lesson turns tragic,” News, July 19].
Based on news accounts and photos, these conclusions can be reached: The child should not have been allowed to sit on the gunwale of the inflatable boat. The boat’s captain should have proceeded more carefully or slowly so no one could fall out. A propeller guard should have been installed; that $325 item would have protected the boy.
Mark Stevens, East Northport
Editor’s note: The writer is a licensed captain who runs a 20-foot charter fishing boat.
