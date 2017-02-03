School competition could reduce costs
I don’t understand why teachers and teachers unions are against school choice [“Education threats seen,” News, Jan. 29].
Teachers will always be needed. Adding schools would create jobs and possibly new teaching specialties.
Shouldn’t teachers applaud creating better choice for parents whose children attend failing schools? Why is giving parents and children a choice a bad thing?
Importantly for Long Island, public education and tax money spent for public education are not equal. In wealthy communities, the schools are more like private schools.
Wouldn’t competition for tax dollars between various types of schools bring down costs? Isn’t education supposed to be about what’s best for children?
Patrick Nicolosi, Elmont
