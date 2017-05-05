Story underplayed Vanderbilt’s role
The story “A window to the past” [LI Life, April 16] explored the history of the Long Island Motor Parkway and the recent discovery of a trove of documents, maps and tools used in its construction. William K. Vanderbilt II was mentioned as the “parkway’s primary patron.”
Vanderbilt, a resident of Centerport, was more than the primary patron. He conceived, financed and built the famous road, known originally as the Vanderbilt Motor Parkway. It was the world’s first highway built exclusively for automobiles. Without him, the parkway would never have happened.
It’s disappointing that the story did not fully recognize the significance of his contribution.
Terrence Pearsall,Yaphank
Editor’s note: The writer is a trustee of the Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum.
