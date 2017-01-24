After reading articles about women’s rights rallies throughout the country, I am confused [“Making their march,” News, Jan. 22].

Exactly what rights don’t women have?

What dreams can’t an American woman realize in today’s world? Why are fathers telling their daughters there are obstacles?

I grew up in the ’60s raised by a father who told me I could be anything I set my mind to. I went to college, then law school, then got my dream job of becoming a prosecutor.

I didn’t perceive or allow any obstacle to get in my way. Last time I checked, women today have more rights than I ever did and can accomplish anything they dream of if they work hard for it.

I find it offensive and damaging to tell our daughters their lives could be anything less than that.

Adrienne Bryant, Northport

What a magnificent, glorious, joyous day it was in America, watching the inauguration of our new president, Donald Trump [“Trump sworn in as president,” News, Jan. 21]. The pomp and circumstance, along with the peaceful transition of power, was quite amazing.

Trump is the real deal. Forthright and true to his word. What a breath of fresh air.

I’m afraid he will be facing cloak-and-dagger Democrats now, but he can handle it.

Mike Pedano, South Farmingdale

Did the 70 or so legislators who snubbed the president on Friday have the full backing of their constituents? If not, why did they suspend their jobs in our democracy for selfish personal beliefs?

Now that they no longer work for their constituents, when will they be removed from office? It seems the Constitution worked in November’s election. Why do an elite few want to dispute that?

Peter R. Wojcik, Bay Shore

I am heartily gladdened to hear President Donald Trump boldly say in his inauguration speech that, “The forgotten men and women of our country will be forgotten no longer.”

It’s about time someone took heed of the needs and desires of the majority of the American voting public!

Craig T. Robertson, Huntington Station

So far, since his election, President Donald Trump is batting a thousand. He is doing and saying exactly what the 46 percent of Americans who cast ballots for him hoped he would, and he is doing and saying exactly what the 54 percent who voted for others feared he would.

Edmund Fountaine, Oakdale

Amazingly, the first White House press-room briefing featured an upset press secretary, Sean Spicer, accusing the media of incorrectly reporting the size of President Donald Trump’s inauguration crowd [“Trump’s team battles media,” News, Jan. 23].

I guess nobody should be surprised that Trump would consider this important. But what really gave me pause were the tone and words used by Spicer to criticize the news media. Obviously, his “alternative facts,” as they were called by Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway, were easily verified as lies.

However, the most disturbing statement was Spicer’s claim that this was the largest audience to witness an inauguration, “period.” It reminded me of a parent telling an inquisitive child, “Because I said so, period.” Which translates to, “Don’t ask me again.”

I really believe Trump deserves a chance to lead this country, but he must realize that more than half of this country didn’t support him or most of his policies. So instead of grandstanding, his team must use future news conferences to assure everyone that he is truly the leader he professes to be.

Jim Kiernan, Holbrook

I look at life with a glass-half-full philosophy, and it was with this upbeat spirit that I decided to give President Donald Trump’s inauguration speech a chance. Perhaps he would say words that would help heal our wounded nation.

Well, the opposite happened. I found his words to be both bitter and divisive. Such an angry tone erased my hopeful spirit. I was once again crushed by this man’s rhetoric.

However, the following day, I joined the Women’s March in Manhattan, not as an angry retort, but simply to say I would be watching and engaged. My sign read, “Eyes are on You.”

The atmosphere at the march was uplifting. Not angry or violent, just masses of upbeat people, all ages, all colors and genders, with the same desire to stay involved in what lies ahead. It felt like the America that we love.

Diane McGuire, Northport

Thank you for covering the women’s marches, including the one in Port Jefferson Station [“Thousands rally on LI,” News, Jan. 22].

As organizer of this event, I was deeply inspired by the incredible turnout by Long Islanders. It reflects not only the concern of thousands of us, but also the determination we have to be responsible for what happens in our country and our future.

Kathy Greene-Lahey, Port Jefferson