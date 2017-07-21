This year marks the 70th anniversary of Levittown’s incarnation as the quintessential suburban entity: a small metropolis with a small-town feeling that arose, in a flash, from the airfields, potato farms and cow pastures of Island Trees.

At the Levittown Historical Society & Museum, we marvel at and take pride in the fact that our founding pioneered trends that would be emulated throughout the developed world in mass production, civil engineering, labor and other disciplines.

We are celebrating a specimen of national greatness. The generation and nation that bequeathed Levittown won a world war, avoided another world war though diplomacy and deterrence, pulled millions of citizens into the middle class, created one of the most expansive economies in history, rebuilt war-ravaged nations, put a man on the moon, and poured the foundations for today’s global technological society.

Only such a generation and nation could go from the bread lines, sidewalk evictions and rent strikes of the Depression to a society in which a house and a backyard could become the norm for millions of families.

Paul Manton, Levittown

Editor’s note: The writer is the president of the Levittown Historical Society & Museum.

Moment of kindness in a world of uncertainty

While walking on Haypath Road in Old Bethpage on a recent morning, I got very tired and started to walk very slowly. A car slowed down and followed me for a while. He asked if I was OK, and being a macho man at age 86, I said yes.

Then I sat down on a ledge by Haypath Park to catch my breath.

The concerned citizen who had spoken to me called the Nassau County police. They were very caring and asked a few questions. They gave me a ride home and made sure that someone was there with me.

In a world of uncertainty and confusion, it is nice to know that there are people who do care.

Morris Orenstein, Old Bethpage

Place solar panels at our local train stations

I could not help but notice construction at the Hicksville train station in the middle of the summer madness at Penn Station. Workers were busy on the top of the station. Hopefully, they will place solar panels there, as well as over the parking lot. This would generate electricity and provide shelter in the lot. If this were done at all stations, think of the cost benefits. It would be a win for the railroad and for the environment.

Alexander Swiderski, Levittown