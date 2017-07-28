Trump continues to divide the nation

I’ve read many letters saying that Democrats oppose President Donald Trump because our candidate lost and we won’t accept it [“Nation should pull together behind Trump,” Letters, July 23]. I resent this.

Over my lifetime, many presidential candidates I’ve supported have lost. While I’ve been disappointed, there wasn’t the uproar we have now.

It’s not because we lost, but because we lost to a man who doesn’t have the intellect, curiosity or morals to lead the country. And yet his supporters refuse to acknowledge that the president has serious, obvious personality defects.

Sue Wallace, Bayside

To those who bemoan the perceived lack of support for President Donald Trump, I have a suggestion. As a rule, our current president should be given the same level of respect and support that Trump gave President Barack Obama. No more, no less.

Tony Smolenski, Little Neck

A recent letter writer lamented that our government and citizens cannot get behind President Donald Trump for the good of the country.

The answer to this begins and ends with Trump himself. He conducts himself on a day-to-day basis as if he is still campaigning. The election should have put an end to his narcissism and cheerleading. How do you get behind a president who is constantly bragging about how great he is, holds rallies to tell his supporters how criticism of him is “fake news,” and does things to divide the citizens of this country instead of trying to unite them?

Nothing will improve unless he starts to show some humility and a willingness to shut down his inflammatory rhetoric. And, by the way, I’m a registered Republican.

Henry Beyer, Woodmere