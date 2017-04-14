Trump should listen to professional team
There is no doubt that North Korea has decided that it’s time to push the envelope to the very edge [“North Korea fires missile,” News, April 5].
The country’s saber rattling has turned into firing warning shots in the air. Is President Donald Trump ready for the inevitable showdown? The answer is maybe.
I say maybe, because he has put in place a great intelligence and defense team with National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster, Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly, National Security Agency Director Mike Rogers and Secretary of Defense James Mattis. At the same time, Trump has surrounded himself with family and friends without any experience, and a secretary of state with no foreign policy experience other than making good oil deals. Which of them has his ear?
History tells us that a president’s inner circle is very powerful and influential, and often is the last voice the president hears.
Jim Kiernan, Holbrook
