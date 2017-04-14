Twisting history regarding U.S. involvement in Syria
“Trump decries Syria” [News, April 5] displayed a shortage of historical perspective in regard to the ongoing Syrian crisis.
While President Donald Trump laid the blame on his predecessor, the fact is that after the alleged use of chemical weapons in August 2013, President Barack Obama went to Congress for a vote to support the expansion of U.S. involvement. The Republican Congress never responded to his request.
Obama reiterated his request to Congress in June 2014 but received the same non-response.
Newsday’s article states that “Obama’s spokesman did not respond to a request for comment,” which portrays the previous president in a bad light while lending credence to Trump’s factless statement. There are numerous tweets from Trump between 2013 and 2015 that call for staying out of Syria, so his statement is also immensely hypocritical.
William G. Parks, Islip Terrace
