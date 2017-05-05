It’s smart to flatter leader of North Korea
In his column “In the minefield with President Trump,” Lane Filler criticized the president for saying he would “be honored” to meet with the 33-year-old leader running North Korea. Trump was correct in making this comment. Inflating the ego of Kim Jong Un may save thousands of lives. He’s been known to eliminate people he suspects may be plotting against him.
Words are the best tools, in place of weapons, in dealing with people like Kim.
Joe Brancati, Plainview
