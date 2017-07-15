Rep. Peter King is trying to have his cake and eat it, too, when it comes to health care legislation [“Looking for a better health care approach from the government,” Letters, July 9].
Just weeks ago, he voted for a bill that would have cut Medicaid and allowed insurers to charge more for people with pre-existing conditions to appease his base. Now, he’s vehemently against a Senate bill that would do the same thing. Was this after he saw the polling?
That’s what the people can’t stand about Washington: Politicians change their positions daily.
Mike Billotti, Massapequa
Those who cry for government to get out of the health care business should re-examine their priorities [“Looking for a better health care approach from the government,” Letters, July 9].
We have a long history of spending zillions intervening in the affairs of other countries. What better use of our tax dollars than to benefit our own hardworking lower- and middle-class folk who struggle?
Fred Barnett, Lake Grove
Comments
