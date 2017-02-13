I want to take a moment to express my thoughts, which have been eating away at me. There is a climate of disrespect and anger in our society that is extremely disturbing.

My sister, niece and I attended the Women’s March in Washington because we felt compelled to do so [“Hear them roar,” News, Jan. 22]. We did not go because our candidate for president did not win. I never claimed to be a Hillary Clinton supporter.

The problem I had was that the character of President Donald Trump cannot be overlooked. The man spews hatred. He represents everything that I deplore in a human. I believe that his narcissism is a danger to the safety and welfare of Americans.

When we returned home, the men in my life asked me what the march was all about. I hope this letter helps them understand. What really bothered me is that when I tried to explain my reasons for marching, I found out that some referred to us as “snowflakes.”

We stand up for our beliefs with millions of people around the world, and we are considered snowflakes who drank the Kool-Aid. This inequality is pervasive, and these words deeply offend me.

Kristine Houghtalen Patchogue