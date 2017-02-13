Good afternoon and welcome to The Point!

Daily Point Party outsider Nassau County Comptroller George Maragos seems to be a man without a party, though not one without a party primary. The longtime Republican switched to the Democratic Party last year, counting on support in his run for county executive from county Democratic chairman Jay Jacobs. But Jacobs has endorsed County Legis. Laura Curran of Baldwin. Now Maragos has to try to find a constituency in the Democratic primary, which also includes candidate Charles Lavine, the popular and influential member of the State Assembly who also got shoved off the party bus when Jacobs backed Curran. Maragos will position himself as an outsider taking on an entrenched political apparatus. Hank Sheinkopf, a Democratic consultant running Maragos’ campaign, declined to lay out the candidate’s strategy for The Point, but said, “Clearly, Curran is the choice of party bosses, while we hope to be the choice of the people.” Curran and Maragos have traded barbs lately. She called him a “yes-man for corruption.” He sent out a tweet belittling her background as the recipient of a bachelor of arts degree, and as a former reporter and yoga instructor. He quickly took down the post after a reporter called his campaign to ask about it. Maragos is used to being a party outsider, so that could give him an advantage. As a comptroller candidate in 2009 and 2013, he was distinctly not the favorite of county Republican leaders, even though he had a starring role on their ticket. Lane Filler

Talking Point ‘Sanctuary state’ in name only State legislators are moving to designate New York as a “sanctuary state,” even though arrests of hundreds of people over the weekend demonstrate that the label “sanctuary” in cities including New York and Chicago might have only symbolic meaning. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers reportedly arrested more than 600 people in 11 states; that included people in Staten Island and the Hudson Valley. State Senate Majority Leader John Flanagan already has dismissed as “unconstitutional” Assembly bills aimed at designating New York a sanctuary state. Even so, State Sen. José Serrano, a Bronx Democrat, has submitted companion legislation in his chamber. Called the Liberty Act, Serrano's bills would, among other things, prohibit questioning people about their immigration status and forbid government spending to create a registry based on race, religion or national origin. Serrano’s legislation is in the Senate Finance Committee, and he told The Point that he hopes to “transcend political ideology” to create universal support for the goals. “Every person on every side of the aisle has been touched by this issue,” Serrano said. “As people gain a better understanding, I hope and expect there will be support from all conferences.” And by that he means all three. The set of bills designed to push back against President Donald Trump’s aggressive immigration policies is sure to test the Senate’s Independent Democratic Conference, eight Democrats who are conferencing with Flanagan’s Republicans, presumably to advance their version of a progressive agenda. Anne Michaud

