Good afternoon and welcome to The Point!

Daily Point Where’s Mangano? As indicted Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano strongly pushes back against the forces in his party who want him to disappear, he actually is doing quite a disappearing act of his own. Mangano did not attend Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s regional State of the State address on Tuesday at Farmingdale State College, and he is not expected at Friday’s Long Island Association annual breakfast — traditionally a time when Nassau and Suffolk county executives address the business group about their agendas. Mangano, whose chances of being supported for re-election by the Nassau Republican Party are nil, did show up at the Nassau Coliseum on Tuesday when the arena unveiled new seats. The event was initially announced as a Mangano media advisory. However, the county executive posed for pictures with a family that tested the seats, but he was not made available to the media for questions. While Mangano says he will decide soon about whether to run for a third term, invisibility is usually not a successful campaign strategy. Rita Ciolli

Pointing Up Waiting at the airport Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo might have quickened a few pulses with his announcement Tuesday that he wanted to commit $20 million toward a new terminal at Long Island MacArthur Airport with direct service to the Long Island Rail Road. Building a new terminal on the airport’s north side, literally across the tracks from the Ronkonkoma station, has been a holy grail for transit advocates and airport promoters. But there are many different ways of moving passengers more quickly from the train to the plane. One alternative would involve a bus rapid-transit system on existing interior airport roads instead of the shuttle that currently travels around the outside of the airport. A more permanent monorail-type connection is another. The $20 million would more than cover a rapid-bus connection, which also could get done much more easily and quickly than a new terminal, whose price tag could be around $125 million. Complicating that is where to put the soon-to-be-built customs facility to enable international travel. The Town of Islip, which owns and operates the airport, is looking at three sites — within the existing terminal, a stand-alone structure adjacent to it, and a spot on the north side near the railroad. Two decisions, each dependent on the other. Which comes first? Does Islip like the chicken, or root for the egg? Michael Dobie

Pointing Out Trump’s old house as he moves into the White one Talk about getting in when the market is hot. The childhood home of President-elect Donald Trump, a Jamaica Estates five-bedroom Tudor, is on the block in an online silent auction. Would-be buyers have until 4 p.m. Tuesday to bid — just four days before he takes the oath of office. Real estate investor Michael Davis owns the house on Wareham Place, having bought it in December for $1,395,500. Paramount Realty USA, which is handling the auction, advertises the house online as a “magnificent property with unique prominence.” Besides the five bedrooms, the house features 4.5 baths, a sunroom, study and eat-in kitchen. As is typical with even million-dollar Queens homes, it’s on a small lot, just 40 feet by 120 feet. Annual taxes are relatively modest at $7,525. Trump lived there until he was 4 years old, according to published reports. While it’s easy to pinpoint a real estate value for the property based only on comparable sales, the intangible feature of being the former home of a future president makes it nearly impossible to value, real estate experts say. And so, it’s left to the bidders to decide: What’s Trump’s old home worth? Randi F. Marshall