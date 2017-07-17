Good afternoon and welcome to The Point!
Daily Point
Cuomo’s victory tour
A week after he pushed the Long Island Rail Road’s third-track project over the finish line, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo will do a victory lap on Wednesday.
Cuomo and Metropolitan Transportation Authority Chairman Joseph Lhota are scheduled to speak at an invitation-only Long Island Association luncheon at the Crest Hollow Country Club. The gathering will likely include some congratulatory pats on the back. But Long Island Association chief executive Kevin Law told The Point it will also be a chance to look ahead.
“This is an opportunity to both celebrate the approval of the third track and continue to build up support for the infrastructure projects that still need to get done for our region,” Law said. He said it’s likely Cuomo will discuss additional improvements to the LIRR, including signal and station upgrades, along with the work being done at area airports.
Randi F. Marshall
Pointing Out
Life of the political party
They say political parties can’t work together toward common goals, but that’s often not the case on Long Island . . . as long as the common goal is making sure voters do what the parties want.
Suffolk County Republican Party chairman John Jay LaValle sent out an email on Wednesday promoting several fundraisers for legislative candidates, which is entirely usual. One of the invitations, though, does catch the eye, because it’s being hosted by honchos of three political parties.
Islip Councilman Steve Flotteron, a Republican, is seeking to succeed term-limited Suffolk County Legis. Thomas Barraga — and Islip Republican chairman William Garbarino, Islip Conservative chairman John Flynn and State Independence Party chairman Frank MacKay are hosting the event for Flotteron in Bay Shore on July 25.
And even though the GOP sent out the invite, that’s one ballot line Flotteron isn’t assured of. Barraga’s son-in-law, Bay Shore restaurant owner Michael McElwee, is mounting a primary challenge.
Even if Flotteron gets three lines, though, there is no need to feel bad for Democratic Party opponent Joseph McDermott, the mayor of Brightwaters. He will have three of his own, thanks to the Working Families and Women’s Equality party lines.
There’s no word, though, on whether the Dems will do their money-raising together with the others as well.
Lane Filler
Pencil Point
Lock the doors
Quick Points
Playing catch-up
- The White House is calling this “Made in America” week. Let’s see, health care controversy, Russia meeting fallout, approval rating drop — all uniquely American, for sure.
- President Donald Trump attended the U.S. Women’s Open golf tournament at his course in New Jersey while wearing a “Make America Great Again” cap. None of the top 10 finishers were Americans.
- President Donald Trump says his new 36 percent approval rating is “not bad at this time.” Which begs the question: What would be not good at this time?
- It was appropriate that singer Cyndi Lauper invited Maine Sen. Susan Collins onstage at a Bangor concert last weekend. Collins, who’s announced her opposition to the GOP health care plan, is the only moderate Republican to show her “True Colors.”
- Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke says President Donald Trump is the best boss he’s ever had because he doesn’t micromanage. Two thoughts: 1) Trump is definitely a macro kind of guy. 2) Zinke must have been largely self-employed.
- President Donald Trump told British Prime Minister Theresa May that he won’t visit her country until he is assured he’ll get a better reception and better press coverage. On whose actions does he think those assurances will be based?
Sportscaster Bob Wolff, a Long Island legend, spent more years broadcasting than most people live — 78 years. He died Sunday at 96, a pro’s pro. RIP.
Michael Dobie
