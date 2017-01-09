Good afternoon and welcome to The Point!

Daily Point The TOBAY way After a curious delay, it seems that Joseph Saladino has the votes to replace John Venditto as the Oyster Bay Town supervisor. The popular GOP assemblyman could be selected as early as Tuesday by the town board, which is empowered to make the choice when a vacancy exists. However, Saladino, who is favored by Nassau GOP chairman Joseph Mondello, got tied up in a bigger spat within the county party because power broker Alfonse D’Amato, the former U.S. senator, preferred another candidate. Whether D’Amato had business reasons to push a different candidate or just wanted to thwart Mondello’s choice as a show of strength to gain more control over the local party is what’s keeping the tea-leaf readers busy. Rita Ciolli

Talking Point The politics of ethics New York State Senate Democrats warn that the chamber’s majority coalition is attempting to politicize the Senate Ethics Committee. Republicans have changed the wording in new rules adopted last week that govern the composition of the committee, according to Sen. Michael Gianaris, deputy leader of the Democratic Conference. The panel has the power to review ethics complaints against members of the Senate, but only if committee members vote to pursue the complaint. Instead of requiring that half of Ethics Committee members be from the Senate’s “minority” and half from its “majority” — as the Assembly does — the new wording requires half of the Senate committee’s members to be Democrats and half Republicans. Since six Democrats caucus with the Republican majority in the Senate, their coalition could sweep Ethics Committee control. “That becomes very dangerous, how they might vote on our members versus their members,” Gianaris said. “It’s open to politicization.” Democratic Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins is reaching out to Majority Leader John Flanagan to request he reverse the language. Committee assignments could be decided as early as Tuesday. Anne Michaud

Pencil Point Dumping Obamacare