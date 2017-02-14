Good afternoon and welcome to The Point!

Daily Point

Remember when LIers paid to hear Flynn speak?

On Nov. 16, as rumors swirled that retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn would be Donald Trump’s national security adviser, Flynn came to Old Bethpage to address a Museum of American Armor gala at the behest of museum board member and PR pro Gary Lewi.

When Lewi asked Flynn to speak at the museum months before the event, he couldn’t have known Trump would win the election or that Flynn, an early and ardent supporter of Trump, would get such a plum job. To have the speech fall on the eve of Flynn’s nomination seemed almost too lucky to credit.

Nor could anybody that night have imagined how swift Flynn’s fall would be. But in retrospect, the roots of that fall were evident both in his speech in Old Bethpage and his forced retirement in 2014 from the role of Defense Intelligence Agency director under President Barack Obama.

Flynn believed the Islamic State to be an enormous threat that Obama, who in 2014 called the group the “JV,” was not taking seriously enough. Pressing this point cost him his job, even as Obama did step up efforts to combat the growing ISIS threat.

Flynn resigned Monday night after discussing sanctions with Russian representatives before Trump assumed office. Their coziness with Russia seems to stem largely from a strategy to do anything to keep Vladimir Putin strong in its fight against ISIS in Syria.

In his Old Bethpage speech, Flynn predicted that our nation’s enemies — including Russia, China, North Korea and the Islamic State — would test the Trump administration, probing for weakness. All now have, with mixed results.

Flynn also said the United States has, of late, “been the best” enemy in the world because we telegraph our intentions to adversaries. Who would have guessed he was talking about himself?

Lane Filler