Good afternoon and welcome to The Point!

Daily Point

Third track supporters take a victory lap

After decades of Long Island Association luncheons at the Crest Hollow Country Club, it sometimes feels that if you’ve been to one of them, you’ve been to them all.

The same chicken and pasta. The same room with a few hundred people in business suits. Same speeches that don’t say much that’s new. Quiet, polite applause.

Wednesday was different. Well, except for the chicken and pasta (they were the same).

There were about a thousand people in the Crest Hollow ballroom to hear Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo lead the celebration for the $2 billion Long Island Rail Road third-track project. It wasn’t just politicians and business leaders. Dozens of Long Island laborers wore bright orange T-shirts carrying the message “Laborers Build Long Island.” They cheered loudly whenever Cuomo and others praised the role labor leaders played in lobbying to get the third track approved when some elected officials cowered.

It was a victory party that united the many corners of Long Island. They reveled in the hope that more was on the horizon. They applauded talk of progress, talk of development and talk of change.

In the past, such talk usually was dismissed before the speeches of promises were completed.

Cuomo gave them even more to cheer about when he revealed that the LIRR’s addition of a second track from Farmingdale to Ronkonkoma will be done by next summer — 16 months ahead of schedule.

Now, that’s something truly different.

Randi F. Marshall