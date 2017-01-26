Good afternoon and welcome to The Point!

Daily Point

New hope for Islanders fans

State Sen. Kenneth LaValle has long been known for his efforts to protect the East End and bring more funding to Stony Brook University. But now, LaValle has directed his staff to post a petition on his official website that has little to do with those issues.

“Join the Fight to Bring the Islanders Back Home!” it says.

LaValle’s petition suggests that the Islanders should return to Long Island, specifically to Nassau Coliseum, which is scheduled to reopen in April after renovations. The Coliseum, he suggests, will bring jobs and revenue back to Long Island, while also giving locals “a source of Long Island pride.”

In a statement, LaValle told The Point Thursday that he’s a “longtime Islanders fan,” and knows many team followers want the team to return to Long Island.

“Fans resent having to drive all the way into Brooklyn to see our team and believe the Barclays Center is not a good venue for hockey,” LaValle said.

There’s been lots of talk about a potential move for the Islanders. The team has had issues at Barclays — including poor ice and obstructed-view seats. On Thursday, Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano chimed in, saying in a statement that county officials have “offered the Islanders a path home.”

But the Coliseum isn’t the only alternative. Interestingly, LaValle’s petition makes no mention of Belmont Park, even though the Islanders and state officials are in discussions about building an arena there, discussions that have included architectural renderings.

Belmont is not out of the question for LaValle, who suggested he’d be open to almost any venue that would bring the Islanders back to Nassau or Suffolk counties.

Either way, having an Islanders fan in Albany should help as the team, state and county try to figure out what happens next.

Randi F. Marshall