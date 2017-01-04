Good afternoon and welcome to The Point!

Daily Point Where are they now? MTA chair style Metropolitan Transportation Authority Chairman Thomas Prendergast will soon step down from his post at the organization he’s served for nearly 30 years, in a wide variety of roles. Prendergast has been in the top job since the beginning of 2013, and while four years isn’t long for most positions, it can feel like a lifetime when you are the whipping post for angry commuters and politicians. So as Prendergast, the fifth person to head the authority in eight years, prepares to leave, we couldn’t help playing where-are-they-now with the last few chairs: Joseph L. Lhota , who headed the MTA from November 2011 to December 2012, left to run for mayor of New York City. The GOP nominee lost to Bill de Blasio in 2013 and is now the senior vice president and chief of staff at NYU Langone Medical Center.

Talking Point Cyber defense goes local Newly a private citizen, Steve Israel says he will play up his experience in Congress to bring cyber defense and “cyber warrior” jobs to Long Island. The U.S. government is going to need skilled people to play both defense and offense in the new cyber warfare world, Israel told The Point. He is settling in at Long Island University as the chairman of the university’s new Global Institute. He said one of his first moves will be inviting federal leaders to Long Island to talk about their needs regarding cyber security — both developing defense systems and monitoring what other cyber actors are up to. “As we learned with the Russian hacking and our elections, our adversaries adapt,” Israel said. He’s concerned about attacks on U.S. energy systems, financial services databases and elections. As a former member of the House Armed Services Committee and the Appropriations Defense Subcommittee, the former congressman certainly has the right background. But so far, his plans to start a new defense industry on LI are still in the talking stage. Anne Michaud

