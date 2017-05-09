Good afternoon and welcome to The Point!
When the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee put 1st District GOP Congressman Lee Zeldin on its target list for the 2018 election, it wasn’t surprising. But it could easily be taken with a grain of salt.
While Democrat Tim Bishop preceded Zeldin for 12 years and the district has a history of swinging from party to party, Zeldin won his bid for a second term in 2016 by 16 percentage points, while President Donald Trump triumphed there by 12.
But now it seems Republicans are acknowledging Zeldin’s seat might not be safe.
Chris Martin, regional press secretary for the National Republican Congressional Committee, sent out an email saying a new digital ad titled “Promise Made, Promise Kept” is being targeted to the 1st District to highlight the House passage of the AHCA to end Obamacare.
“Republicans kept their word to voters by repealing and replacing the disastrous Obamacare law,” the email says. “Democrats are happy to sit on their hands playing political games in Washington — the only place where it’s considered a bad idea to actually deliver on your promises.”
But does that really mean the NRCC is worried about Zeldin? What other districts are the digital ad targeted for in New York? Martin said that in addition to Zeldin, the ad is pointed at the districts of Reps. John Faso, Elise Stefanik and Claudia Tenney, all considered vulnerable in 2018.
And it means the ad is not currently being deployed for Reps. Peter King, Chris Collins, Dan Donovan, John Katko and Tom Reed.
Of those, only Collins was on the DCCC hit list released in January.
Lane Filler
The Democratic fold
Laura Ahearn, executive director of Megan’s Law, contacted The Point on Monday to push back our noting that Police Commissioner Tim Sini and David Calone, a venture capitalist and former federal prosecutor, are the main contenders for the Democratic nomination for Suffolk County district attorney. Ahearn, who is not registered with any party, will screen with Democrats this weekend; the party convention is Monday, May 22. She already has appeared before the Working Families’ screening committee.
On Monday, we wrote that the strained relations between Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone and Democratic party chair Rich Schaffer continue right into the district attorney’s race. With Bellone favoring his police commissioner, Sini, and Schaffer liking Calone. Assumed, of course, is that incumbent Tom Spota will not run again.
Ahearn, a relentless advocate for victims of sexual abuse for two decades, said she has made much progress in her quest for the nomination. “In reality, I am very much in the mix,” she said. Her slogan is *Tough *Smart *Fair.
Rita Ciolli
MADD opts into Uber
Uber has upped the ante in its campaign to launch its ride-hailing service on Long Island.
The company is investing $100,000 in a joint effort with Mothers Against Drunk Driving to reduce drunken driving. The two organizations — with input from residents, businesses and community leaders — will form the Safer Streets for Long Island Advisory Committee, which will be charged with coming up with ways to combat drunken driving.
Yes, Long Island does have a drunken driving problem.
Yes, Uber could help cut DWI arrests and accidents.
Yes, Uber has long partnered with MADD in places like Connecticut, San Diego, Maryland and Orange County, California, in campaigns often announced or emphasized around holidays like Christmas, New Year’s Eve, Cinco de Mayo, July Fourth and Labor Day.
But it surely is no coincidence that this campaign comes amid worries that Nassau County in particular might choose to opt out of state legislation that would allow Uber to operate outside of New York City.
Michael Dobie
