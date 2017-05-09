Good afternoon and welcome to The Point!

When the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee put 1st District GOP Congressman Lee Zeldin on its target list for the 2018 election, it wasn’t surprising. But it could easily be taken with a grain of salt.

While Democrat Tim Bishop preceded Zeldin for 12 years and the district has a history of swinging from party to party, Zeldin won his bid for a second term in 2016 by 16 percentage points, while President Donald Trump triumphed there by 12.

But now it seems Republicans are acknowledging Zeldin’s seat might not be safe.

Chris Martin, regional press secretary for the National Republican Congressional Committee, sent out an email saying a new digital ad titled “Promise Made, Promise Kept” is being targeted to the 1st District to highlight the House passage of the AHCA to end Obamacare.

“Republicans kept their word to voters by repealing and replacing the disastrous Obamacare law,” the email says. “Democrats are happy to sit on their hands playing political games in Washington — the only place where it’s considered a bad idea to actually deliver on your promises.”

But does that really mean the NRCC is worried about Zeldin? What other districts are the digital ad targeted for in New York? Martin said that in addition to Zeldin, the ad is pointed at the districts of Reps. John Faso, Elise Stefanik and Claudia Tenney, all considered vulnerable in 2018.

And it means the ad is not currently being deployed for Reps. Peter King, Chris Collins, Dan Donovan, John Katko and Tom Reed.

Of those, only Collins was on the DCCC hit list released in January.

