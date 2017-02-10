Good afternoon and welcome to The Point!

Daily Point Housing at the Hub? If all had gone according to plan, restaurants and retail stores should be under construction now at the Nassau Hub, even as the final touches on Nassau Coliseum are completed. That’s what’s stipulated in the lease between Nassau County and Nassau Events Center, the entity led by developer Bruce Ratner and Brooklyn Nets owner Mikhail Prokhorov that is doing the work at the Coliseum. Instead, all’s quiet on land surrounding the Coliseum. Part of that may be because of ongoing litigation between Ratner and Blumenfeld Development Group, which claims that it should have a role in the commercial development. But Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano says the reason for the delay is that he and county officials are rethinking the plans at the Hub and discussing the notion of adding housing to the plan. Housing, Mangano says, could complement efforts by Memorial Sloan Kettering and the Feinstein Institute for Medical Research to build research and medical facilities at the site. Hempstead Town’s approved zoning for the site allows up to 500 residential units, which would have to include some affordable or workforce housing. The news comes as Mangano tries to woo the New York Islanders back to the Coliseum. One of the main complaints about Brooklyn from fans and players is the trip to Barclays Center. Housing at the Hub could certainly shorten the commute for some if Mangano’s dream of an Islanders’ return ever becomes a reality! Randi F. Marshall

Talking Point Arrest in jogger case not stopping Boyle Even though a suspect has been arrested in the killing of Karina Vetrano, state Sen. Phil Boyle says he will continue to push for familial DNA matching — a proposed expansion of law enforcement powers that was spurred by a stalled investigation of the August slaying of the Howard Beach jogger. A bill he sponsored passed the State Senate Tuesday by a vote of 49-10, and Boyle told The Point he hopes that strong bipartisan legislative support will influence the New York State Commission on Forensic Science to support the measure. If the panel, which meets Friday afternoon, adopts familial DNA matching, he said, it could become policy 45 days later. The 14-member commission appointed by the governor is made up of medical examiners and law enforcement officers from around the state and assists the state Division of Criminal Justice Services in setting policy. Familial DNA matching is used in 10 states to locate possible family members of an unknown suspect. In the Vetrano case, police had recovered genetic evidence on her body but found no exact match in the state database. Familial DNA matching could turn up relatives whose genetic profiles exist in the database. Critics, including the New York Civil Liberties Union, say familial DNA matching raises concerns about privacy, and it’s unfair to Latinos and African-Americans because they make up a majority of offenders in the database. However, Boyle and others will continue to push for it. “I’m very pleased a suspect has been arrested” in the Vetrano killing, Boyle said, “but this [familial DNA search] is something that could be used for years to come. It could be used to solve cold cases.” Anne Michaud

