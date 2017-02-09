Good afternoon and welcome to The Point!

Unlike the blizzard scare in 2014, Cuomo did not sign an executive order to close major roadways ahead of the storm. So, he may be able to tout another benefit of his rest stop, a shelter for stranded motorists.

In his own twist on a snow day, Cuomo will visit storm-whipped Long Island, but not at a mere town garage with plows and piles of salt as the backdrop. At 2 p.m., he plans to be on his own terra firma, the shiny new state welcome center east of Exit 51 on the LIE.

Talking Point

Snowy politics

Mayor Bill de Blasio has had an uneasy relationship with the snow. Just a few days after he took office in 2014, he closed schools, announcing it in the morning — and just six inches fell. A month later, he was universally vilified for keeping schools open when more than a foot of snow fell, on a day schools Chancellor Carmen Fariña famously called “a beautiful day out there.” Similar controversial decisions happened in 2015 and 2016.

This time, he gave everyone time to prepare — and he made the right call.

During a morning news conference, the mayor said the storm was “unusual” in its intensity, noting that snow had fallen at three inches an hour for two hours in a row. Predictions of the “very concentrated, intense storm” prompted the early call on schools, which he called “a key part of the preparation.” That all came early — around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. That gave parents time to make arrangements, and allowed a sigh of relief for teachers, many of whom commute to NYC from the suburbs. The early call prevented the scrambles that happened when closings weren’t announced until the early morning, and it avoided the wrath de Blasio faced several times before when he kept schools open.

But de Blasio got lucky, of course. If the snow hadn’t come, he would’ve been blasted for that. The only ones who would’ve been happy in that scenario are the kids — and they don’t vote.

Randi F. Marshall