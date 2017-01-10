Good afternoon and welcome to The Point!

Daily Point The Long Island daily Tuesday isn’t turning out to be a high point when it comes to prominent Long Islanders making national news. Island Park’s own Alfonse D’Amato, the former U.S. senator, made media waves for being kicked off a JetBlue plane Monday night in Fort Lauderdale on a flight bound for Kennedy Airport. News reports say the flight was delayed for six hours, and then coach-class passengers were asked to start switching seats to address balance and weight issues. A video shot by a passenger and posted on Facebook shows D’Amato standing in the aisle proclaiming, “We can still speak in this country,” and exhorting others to leave the plane with him as local law enforcement officers escorted him away. And Manhasset’s Bill O’Reilly made headlines when The New York Times reported that Fox News settled sexual harassment allegations against him this summer around the same time the cable network was paying anchor Gretchen Carlson $20 million to settle similar allegations she made against then-Fox News chairman Roger Ailes. The network reportedly paid on-air personality Juliet Huddy an amount in the high six figures after she alleged that O’Reilly, who had a lot of influence over her job assignments and airtime, repeatedly made sexual advances toward her. The popular anchor and author reportedly settled a similar case brought against him in 2004 by a producer on his show, Andrea Mackris, for millions of dollars. Maybe it’s something in the water. Lane Filler

Talking Point Divided disapproval of Trump A just-released Quinnipiac University poll has very negative numbers for Donald Trump’s performance as president-elect: Just 37 percent approve while 51 disapprove of him. A breakdown of the numbers, however, shows that not much really has changed in a nation stunningly divided by party affiliation. Eighty-five percent of Democrats dislike his behavior, while most Republicans, 76 percent, approve of it. And more men than women approve of Trump’s actions. Still, Trump is heading to inauguration with perhaps the highest disapproval ratings of any president-elect on record. And to add insult to injury, 59 percent of those surveyed said Trump should delete his Twitter account. And this was before he called Meryl Streep “over-rated.” Rita Ciolli

Pencil Point Political fitness